Popular Nigerian skit maker and Davido lookalike, Twin OBO, has now become the owner of a Mercedes Benz

Taking to his social media page, the comedian shared a series of photos and videos of his new ride and it got people talking

A number of netizens commented on how the skit maker successfully faked it till he made it

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Twin OBO, also known as low budget Davido, has now acquired a Mercedes Benz.

In the Nigerian entertainment industry, getting a Benz seems to be the acceptance that a socialite has made it and his among his senior peers, it is little wonder that many stars have made it a point to join the Benz gang.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Twin OBO posted a series of photos and videos of his new ride.

Fans react as low-budget Davido buys Benz. Photos: @twinobo

In one clip, the skit maker was seen being praised by someone behind the camera as he took a spin in his luxury new ride.

In the caption of the post, Twin OBO welcomed his new ride. He wrote:

“Welcome my new ride cheeee ”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as low budget Davido buys Benz

The news of Twin OBO’s new Benz soon made the rounds on social media and it got a lot of netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

ifechukwu_4pf:

"OBO don fake am make am..Which celebrity I resemble abeg? Congratulations bro more keys❤️"

temsboyfriend:

"No one knows when you're serious."

franklin_blord:

"baddest congratulations my bro."

kungmoni:

"Fake OBO don fake am "

common_sense_of_lagos:

"Person no dey know wen u dey talk true again. But if this one make true, congrats ooo. But if u dey whine us, thunder wey get body odour like TACHA ……… hmmm"

kunta.kite:

"Na him be fake it till you make it congrats ma gee."

styled_by_tayohair1:

"I no understand this skit and comedy industry againno."

olawaleadekoya:

"There is something hidden we don't know about these comedians....who wan drop update among all of una bayi"

