Made in Lagos superstar Wizkid, has succeeded in teasing his fans by hinting at the possibility of working on a song with the fast-rising producer.

Wizkid took to his Instagram story to let out how he earnestly wants to make a song with the trending hotshot producer

Rexxie, known to be a maker of instant hits, has put Wizkid FC on edge as they drool over the desires of their idol

Afrobeats superstar has just sparked some heightened reactions online.

The More Love Less Ego singer disclosed the budding thoughts he has for the hotshot producer Rexxie, who is currently ruling the airwaves with his recent song Abracadabra featuring Naira Marley.

Wizkid teases to collaborate with producer Rexxie Credit: @wizkidaymedia, @rexxiepondabeat

Source: Instagram

Wizkid took to his Instagram story to say:

"Every two minutes for my head! Abi Kin pe Rexxxiiiiieeeee @rexxiepondabeat eloooo!!!"

The translation of his words means:

"Should I call Rexxie?"

Look at the screenshot of Wizkid’s Instagram story

Netizens react to Wizkid’s post

hamzkid_jr_:

" Thai song go to one."

el_boom_tush_:

"So na for this page Una just dey see the post Lol “make I run go download am as baba don like am” funny."

wizy_empire_01:

Oya Rexxie don go like that no worry ❤️ Na Popsy dey run am."

_zangs._:

"Na because say popsy like better sound. "

butter_baby2444:

" not me disturbing my friends with the music this morning. "

high_boya:

"Rexxie don get new signature be that."

_divalyon:

"Is it the same rexxie people say he is cute?I've been searching for his handle for documentative."

winfieldlloyd:

E dey go number 1 be that."

kida_wire

"Biggest in Africa. ❤️"

sammielivinglarge:

"Rexxie izz gone no 1 straight ❤️ no worry."

yourfitneighbour:

"Make I run go download am as Popsy self dey vibe to am.‍♀️"

Source: Legit.ng