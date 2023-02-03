YouTube recently released its index for the most-streamed artists in Africa; Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz tops it but Burna Boy was 2nd

However, Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy is the most viewed Nigerian singer on YouTube across Africa

Eight Nigerian singers made the list of the most-watched musicians on the video streaming platform

The Nigerian music industry is very dominant and it has proven its mettle yet again. The YouTube index for the most-streamed artists in Africa was recently released, and Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz tops it with Burna Boy in 2nd place.

Essence crooner, Wizkid ranked 3rd, followed by internationally renowned Congolese singer, Fally Pupa.

8 Nigerian singers top Africa's YouTube most-streamed artists list. Credit: @diamondplatnumz/@wizkidayo/@burnaboygram/@davido

Source: Instagram

The six other positions were filled up by Nigerian singers. The Afrobeat industry is no doubt on a quest for global dominance, and Africa knows it.

See the official list of the most streamed African singers on YouTube in the Sub-Saharan region:

See how Nigerians reacted to the list of most streamed African singers on YouTube

@iam_kinglq:

"Wizkid with how many videos Abeg? Make una count their videos use am judge."

@paulinxx09:

"Una sha squeeze David’s picture put… Justice for fally ipupa."

@icesun_y3:

"Who dey even stream this diamond sef."

@didashaibuofficial:

"Diamond platnumz is biggest Artist in Africa After wizkid, burna and Davido."

@reims_wrld:

"The king OBO is 5th despite that he hasn’t dropped jam oo still he’s at the 5th, then come to think of it you will see that he’s the true king and by may the king is definitely taking back his position."

@ayll30bg:

"All of them upload video pass Davido, davido uploaded most of his old videos on Dmwhq with 500m+ views, and wizkid is not the only one using that YouTube channel it's called Starboy TV not for only wizkid, the channel is for all the artists under the Starboy label, if you know you know, go and brush before you reply me!!!"

@iam_bravosky:

"So pelu gbogbo 24hrs 1million.Wizzy still top 001."

@successfulcollinso:

"Make una they play go on the YouTube and check yourself Burna boy has posted over 160 videos there while Diamond has posted over 750 videos and Wizkid, Davido, Rema and Ckay has posted lesser than 70 videos and still has such streams no hate but they deserve great accolades. All wizkid first 2 Albums were posted on Banky W page while Davido on Dmw page but Burna and Diamond has everything on their page so I guess you should know the difference now."

Tems debut at No 9 as Wizkid and Burna Boy make the list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Afrobeat growth continues to put the music world in a chokehold, as the Billboard Best Songs of 2022 top 100 list confirms the global recognition of the Nigerian music culture.

Nigerian female singer and songwriter Tems yet again earned herself more accolades with her song 'Free Mind' ranking at number nine on the Billboard top 100 best songs of the year.

While Billboard Afrobeat regulars Burna Boy and Wizkid completed the list of the African contingents on the top best songs of the year.

