Nigerian Afro-fussion star Asake has heaved delight on his fans and music lovers with a recent video of himself in Senegal

The singer, who was in Dakar for the AFRIMA awards, was seen among indigenes demonstrating his drumming skills.

The video of Asake producing lush beats with Senegalese local drums has sparked reactions among netizens

Fast-rising Afrobeats star Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, seems to be having a great time in Senegal after bagging himself an award at the just concluded AFRIMA awards held in Dakar, Senegal.

The Afro Fusion artist was seen showing off his drumming skills on some local drums in Senegal.

Asake exhibits drumming skills in Senegal Credit: @asakenewz @akpraisemedia

Source: Instagram

A clip shared on social media captured Asake among indigenes making rich African melodies with local drums.

Watch the video of Asake playing local Senegalese drums

Netizens react to the video of Asake playing local drums

abbeykush1:

"This guy is f*cking talented. "

thegirlodm:

"Asake go be good bf he seems calm."

yomziny_official:

"Na theater art he study na wetn u expect."

i_am_yhungrin:

"Asake ja Ra e seyi vibes gbowolo "

breston_jeff:

Asake is a drummer in his hometown in isale eko. Gelede drummer."

leyito_c:

"He understands music ❤️❤️❤️"

Asake Spotted with American babe in AFRIMA Awards

Asake sparked numerous reactions online after a clip of him from an award show with popular American reality TV star, Alexis Skyy, went viral.

Asake was among the few Nigerian music stars that got accolades at the AFRIMA award show in Senegal, where he bagged the Breakout Artist of the Year award.

Winning the award wasn't the biggest highlight of the night for the singer, the lady that attended the show with him stirred the most reactions.

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake win big at 8th AFRIMA

The Nigerian music industry has continued to dominate Africa and it was visible during the 8th All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) that took place on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Dakar Senegal.

A report via Vanguard revealed Grammy award winner Burna Boy won the Best Act in Africa and the Best Album of the Year award.

The rave of the moment Asake won the Breakout Artist of the Year award, according to Pulse.

