A video clip of Nigerian singer Asake attending the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) show in Dakar, Senegal with an Oyinbo babe has gone viral

In the trending clip, Asake was seen walking into the award show arena with the American reality TV star Alexis Skyy side-by-side and were seated together throughout the show

Since Asake's big break into the music industry, this is the first time he would publicly show off or attend an event with a lady

Fast-rising Afro-Fuji superstar, Ahmed Ololade better known as Asake has sparked a major reaction online after a clip of him attending an award show with popular American reality TV Alexis Skyy goes viral.

Asake was among the few Nigerian music stars that got accolades at the AFRIMA award show in Senegal. However, the singer winning an award wasn't the biggest highlight of the night, instead, it was the lady that attended the show with him that stirred the most reactions.

Nigerians go wild online after clips of Asake and his babe surfaced online. Photo credit: @swagofafricanews

Source: Instagram

A quick look through Alexis Skyy's social media page, she had confirmed that she was in Dakar, Senegal.

Nigerians have been going wild online after sighting the clips of Asake and Alexis Skyy being seen together at the AFRIMA awards.

See the moment Asake and Alexis Skyy walked into the AFRIMA arena:

Nigerians go wild online as they react to clips of Asake and his new babe, Alexis Skyy

@faveyyy:

"Alexis little Miss where the money resides Skye."

@zedozinho:

"They go where the money resides."

@tarah_dulzurah:

"In this world, MAKE MONEY Try… every other thing will fall in place."

@psalmmuel:

"All these yanki babes be trooping for hot 9ja artist now daz the new trend Shey?"

@_zinny:

"I know something fishy going down when she started posting about 9ja men and using our song for reels."

@laurettacandii:

"Alexis sky is always all over the place. She’s all about the bag."

@ms.osiebi:

"No wayyyyyyyyyyy . Omo ahdonblivdis . These ladies are serious hustlers. Always on to the next rich available night."

@abbymilyjohnson:

"These American reality stars dey hustle… now now wey Asake blow!! Hian!"

@tori_luv1:

"Can they just leave our African brothers for us."

@nomi_is_nomi:

"I said if She’s been using lots of Nigerian songs lately for her reels. That only happens if you are dating a Nigerian."

Source: Legit.ng