Nigerian singers Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid were among the biggest winners at the AFRIMA’s 8th edition in Senegal

While Burna Boy won the award for the Best Act in Africa and Best Album of the Year award, Wizkid bagged the Best Act in West Africa award

Davido won the Best Male Act in African Inspirational music award as the duo of Adekunle Gold and Asake were not left out

The Nigerian music industry continues to dominate Africa and it was visible during the 8th All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) which took place on Sunday, January 15 2023 in Dakar Senegal.

A report via Vanguard revealed Grammy award winner Burna Boy won the Best Act in Africa and the Best Album of the Year award.

Asake wins the artist of the year award. Credit: @asakemusic @davido @wizkidayo @burnagram

Source: Instagram

Wizkid won the Best Act in West Africa award. Davido bagged three awards which included the Best Male Act in African Inspirational Music award for Stand Strong, Best duo or group in African Electro for Champion Sound ft. Focalistic and Best Act in Diaspora Male for Who's True by Tion Wayne.

Adekunle Gold won Best Act Group in African contemporary music and Best Act, Duo or Group in African Pop for High ft. Davido. While the rave of the moment Asake won the Breakout Artist of the Year award, according to Pulse

Reactions as Davido bags three awards

See some of the reactions below:

hazemann9999:

" chai nawa we understand sha ride on."

henry___koker:

"A lot of nonsense comments ya all pained. who nor drop album don win who drop album who be your goat again? ."

killapapi5351:

" why some people de laugh na ?"

leponky:

"I no fit laugh. I understand sha. All na consolation. It's a motivation if not ehn, "

reuben_gabby80:

"Congratulations baddest ❤️."

udukmike:

"001 the only thing they have to say now is *we understand*that is how una go continue to understand when he will keep winning everything una must understand say he be the best."

christopher_brad_en:

"Una never start to dey cry don't worry since una popsy new album no fit make wave like burna own."

Source: Legit.ng