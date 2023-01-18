High-diving stuntmen from Forodhani in Zanzibar are gaining popularity online with their acrobatic display dubbed Makachu

The high divers have in the past welcomed Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o who participated in the thrilling show

Will Smith was amazed by their special invite and promised to visit the exotic holiday destination

The divers are a force to reckon with and have been promoting sports tourism and are also into paid promotions

Oscar award-winning movie star Will Smith has accepted an invitation by renowned high divers from Zanzibar.

Will Smith has accepted an invitation from daring Zanzibari high-diving stuntmen. Photo: Will Smith.

Will Smith to visit Zanzibar

The online sensation stunts men, in unison, welcomed Smith, displaying the actor's portrait art piece before showing off their acrobatic skills.

The high divers clad in Bat-Man, Spider-Man and Captain America superhero gear amazed the actor who shared the video on his Instagram page.

He captioned the post:

"WOOOOOWWW… Thank You! Thank You!! That is Gorgeous. I’m on my way."

See the video below:

Netizens reacted to the lovely video invite and below are some of their comments:

gersonmsigwa wrote:

"You are welcome, Smith. We can’t wait to see you in Zanzibar. This show is called Makachu. We promise you much more. Karibu sana."

romeodelosantos wrote:

"That’s literally giving someone their flower."

taytaylor113 wrote:

"Go live life, man. Africa is home."

natecatanus wrote:

"As a multi-billionaire, I make the locals of whatever country I'm going to do the same thing for me."

aseasonforpeaches wrote:

"Being black is such a privilege. How amazing that was."

hibaalnazer wrote:

"An amazing island you should visit. I hope I can visit again."

