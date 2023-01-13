The Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) prodigy Asake has added another year today, January 13, as his fans and lovers of good music celebrate him across social media

The Organize singer is arguably one of 2022’s biggest breakout stars after years of honing his craft as an underground artist in the Afrobeats scene

The year 2022 cannot be discussed without mentioning Asake's debut album, Mr Money With The Vibes, and a couple of his hit singles that ruled the airwaves, clubs, beachfronts, and the rest

Asake is one of the few Nigerian artists to sequentially relive the glory of their fame at the start of their careers.

The YBNL signee had his major breakout in the early days of 2022 with the release of "Omo Ope" (featuring the YBNL music executive) and has since topped charts and airplay with every one of his releases and features.

Nigerian afro-fusion artist Asakes adds a year Credit: @asake_newz

Source: Instagram

This made him one of the most sought-after artists last year for having bellowed the sizzling embers of Afrobeats with a distinctive sonic approach that explores the rhythm of the Yoruba language with Nigerian street lingo.

Every other day, conversations around Asake and his meteoric rise in the music industry keep coming up.

Today, January 23, is the Champion’s birthday, and Legit.ng has carefully highlighted most of the outstanding features that make Asake’s songs readily available on everyone’s lips.

1. Informal rap lyrics

Asake delivers some of his fine-tuned lyrics using the rap technique. This is glaring in two of his hits: Sungba and Palazzo, which leave you mulling over the lyrics days later.

Asake raps in Pallazzo, an addictive rap hook on which he flexes his lyrical spontaneity, "Pallazzo, jiggy, gb'oja, k'ole reason/No sleepin', omo no dullin'/Gba updatin' kia kia, omo iyami." A feel-good line that wholly engraves its rhythm on your unconsciousness

2. Fusing Amapiano with Nigerian Street Pop

The 28-year-old genre-blending artist effortlessly blends the South African pop sound into Nigerian Street Pop and Afrobeats, which promotes his creativity and keeps his fans on the edge of their seats.

Some of South Africa's popular entertainers reacted to Asake’s dominance over Amapiano with his debut album, "Mr Money with the Vibe."

"The biggest Amapiano is Asake," Bandz, a popular South African DJ, had to say about Asake’s debut album.

3. Choral vocal effect

This is one of Asake’s unique features that steadily spotlights him on a different level.

His verses and chant-like choruses draw attention to the fact that he embodies craft unconformity and shows that he carries experienced inclinations as well as radio wave treasures.

4. Recognition of the average Nigerian struggle

Asake, like every other Nigerian street pop artist, uses his recent album to recount his struggles growing up in Lagos as a middle-class kid, making music, and finding his way to the top.

This time he employs upbeat party tunes with succinct melodies consisting of violins and saxophones that present his delivery as a break from the norm.

5. Use of flexible indigenous rhymes

To entice the melody of his music, Asake employs the spice of flexible indigenous rhymes and bouncy repetition.

We see the highlight of this on his groovy pop-hit Peace Be Unto You "PBUY", as his concrete vocals sing, "Before dem use me I go use my sense, my sense/Omo ba ton pashe/Anita nita nita go down se".

Another standout moment comes during Terminator, in which he displays an impressive bouncy repetition of words.

6. Exhibits a high degree of confidence

For an artist who has been underground for a long time, and finally made it into the beams of fame, it is understandable for the kind of guts Asake bores under his sleeves.

His lyrics are riddled with idioms and quotables from the street. In ‘Ototo’ he begins with "Iya won, Iya won… ati baba won," which translates to "their mother, and their father." In Peace Be Unto You (PBUY), he sings, "Before dem use me, I go use my sense."

The audacity and bravery required to call oneself Mr Money with the vibe/Mr Money no dey waste time must be farfetched. Because who are you as a fast-rising artist to place such daring and weighty pseudonyms on your shoulders?

Of course, only an artist with a certain degree of confidence in their sound and craft will be able to pull it off. Asake’s confidence can also be seen in his bold sense of style and fashion, an OG in the game.

Trending video of Asake vibing to unreleased project on his birthday

YBNL music star Asake, who broke into the limelight in the early part of 2022 has remained consistent as he continues to drop hits upon hits while topping music charts in the country.

Despite the massive success he attained in 2022, the Joha crooner appears not to be slowing down any time soon.

He was seen in a trending video on his birthday vibing to what seems to be a new jam he is working on.

