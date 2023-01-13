Nigeria’s rave of the moment Asake is celebrating his birthday on Friday, January 12 and it seems it is coming with a gift for fans

A trending video showed the birthday boy vibing to what appears to be a new jam he is working on for this year

While his fans and followers are anticipating the release, they have taken to social media to pen birthday messages to him

YBNL music star Asake, who broke into the limelight in the early part of 2022 has remained consistent as he continues to drop hits upon hits while topping music charts in the country.

Despite the massive success he attained in 2022, the Joha crooner appears not to be slowing down any time soon as he was seen in a trending video on his birthday vibing to what seems to be a new jam he is working on.

Fans pen messages to Asake on his birthday. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Fans celebrate Asake on birthday, anticipate the release of his next project

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

tunmise___lxvi:

"If this werey don Dey shine teeth just know say something won sup ."

retta___xx:

"happy birthday to him."

shinaayomie:

"Na complete 2years I take senior this asaka and I still look their family last born."

b_a_l_o__:

"We dan rest reach."

john_s_elmo:

"Mr money ."

nolimitolashile:

"Asake is back…E ti ku ."

holdin_back_tears:

"28 biti bawo e rora."

temmy._lola:

"Mr money my birthday mate happy birthday to us."

prettysaints:

"Since nah man... nobody will say anything about his age. Ok."

Asake makes money rain on his lookalike in Ghana

Legit.ng reported that Asake made headlines over a video from his performance at a music concert in Ghana.

In the video that has gone viral, a dancer named Googo, who looks like Asake took to the stage and began to show off dance moves amid cheers from the audience.

Asake who was equally impressed by the moves went on to spray his lookalike some foreign notes.

Reacting someone said:

"This will be all fun until Asake will have a show in Ghana but only sent his body double."

Source: Legit.ng