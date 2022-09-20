YBNL's rave of the moment, Olalade Asake, continues to gather commendations and recognition on both local and international scenes

The singer's debut album Mr Money With the Vibe has set yet another record on the international Billboard chat, and Nigerians can't stop talking about it

Popular international disk jockey, DJames, also mixed songs from the album and internet users can't help but commend his tune and sound

Every new artiste wants to be Ololade Asake right now, judging by the international exposure his music is enjoying at the moment.

The YBNL signee released a chart-topping debut album, Mr Money With the Vibe, recently, and he has been receiving commendation for the incredible body of work.

The MMWTV album entered the global Billboard chat, which is currently sitting at number 66.

It also emerged as the highest chatting Nigerian debut album on Billboard.

International disc jockey, DJames, also shared a video of a mashup of Asake's songs.

Nigerians react to Asake's exploits on the international scene

Nigerians have trooped to Twitter to commend Asake on the popularity his album is enjoying on the international scene and also dragged some veteran singers for beating their records.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_AsiwajuLerry

"Asake is breaking into every charts with songs that have nothing less than 75% Yoruba lyrics. That’s to show you that no matter the language, good music will travel far and break barriers. Let that sink in."

IgMallyy:

"Olamide: 7 albums , 0 Billboard 200 entry Asake: 1 Album, 1 Billboard 200 Entry Asake >>>>> Baddo na baba."

Adex4t:

"Mood right now if your faves are Burnaboy & Fireboy, you con love Asake music join and YBNL is a family...win win every angles. Afrobeat to the world."

Slimezxn:

"Safe to say Asake is a better artist than Davido."

Realdoctorlee:

"Asake fixing concert same date as Wizkid’s will be the peak of December. More people will attend Big Wiz’s based on personality sha."

Oyinbo man sings Asake's Bandana, show off dance moves

An Oyinbo man has stirred hilarious reactions online after singing and dancing to singer Asake's hit song, Bandana.

In a viral video, the talented oyinbo man sang and danced to the beat of the song in a funny manner.

Reacting to the video, some netizens showered praises on him while others threw shades at him.

