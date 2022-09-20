Fans Celebrate As Asake’s Mr Money With the Vibe Emerges Highest Charting Nigerian Debut Album on Billboard
- YBNL's rave of the moment, Olalade Asake, continues to gather commendations and recognition on both local and international scenes
- The singer's debut album Mr Money With the Vibe has set yet another record on the international Billboard chat, and Nigerians can't stop talking about it
- Popular international disk jockey, DJames, also mixed songs from the album and internet users can't help but commend his tune and sound
Every new artiste wants to be Ololade Asake right now, judging by the international exposure his music is enjoying at the moment.
The YBNL signee released a chart-topping debut album, Mr Money With the Vibe, recently, and he has been receiving commendation for the incredible body of work.
The MMWTV album entered the global Billboard chat, which is currently sitting at number 66.
Check out the post below:
It also emerged as the highest chatting Nigerian debut album on Billboard.
Check out the post below:
International disc jockey, DJames, also shared a video of a mashup of Asake's songs.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to Asake's exploits on the international scene
Nigerians have trooped to Twitter to commend Asake on the popularity his album is enjoying on the international scene and also dragged some veteran singers for beating their records.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
_AsiwajuLerry
"Asake is breaking into every charts with songs that have nothing less than 75% Yoruba lyrics. That’s to show you that no matter the language, good music will travel far and break barriers. Let that sink in."
IgMallyy:
"Olamide: 7 albums , 0 Billboard 200 entry Asake: 1 Album, 1 Billboard 200 Entry Asake >>>>> Baddo na baba."
Adex4t:
"Mood right now if your faves are Burnaboy & Fireboy, you con love Asake music join and YBNL is a family...win win every angles. Afrobeat to the world."
Slimezxn:
"Safe to say Asake is a better artist than Davido."
Realdoctorlee:
"Asake fixing concert same date as Wizkid’s will be the peak of December. More people will attend Big Wiz’s based on personality sha."
