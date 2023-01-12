Nigerian singer Asaka is not relying on his talents alone as he has the backing of God in his career

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen head bowed in prayers as an Islamic cleric placed a hand on him and prayed

The video clip generated mixed reactions on social media, with most people reiterating the importance of prayer

Nigerian singer Asake sings about God's blessings a lot, and a video online has shown that he doesn't bluff.

The Joha crooner was seen in a viral video in a room with Islamic clerics who prayed for him.

Nigerians react as Muslim cleric prays for Asake

One of the men, presumably the leader had one of his hands on the singer's head, which was bowed as he said amen to the prayers.

Asake had his palms stretched out in front of him the way Muslims do during prayers, as the Quranic recitation went on.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

nigerian_celebrities_videos:

"The blessing of Asake."

_plutoxx__:

"Na prayers for protection "

slamhitfactory:

"Alfa put hand for dreadlocks?? Day play."

chybyke_starlord:

"Oluwa shower me your blessings times two."

iamilias09:

"The same alfas go see poor boy for street with dread dem go insult him n his family. "

kashielion:

"Prayer is the master key."

official_larrycash:

"Wo him time don reach ni jaree…."

slimarthur_:

"Whatever you believe in shall work for you."

lattoadetola:

"Story, he was born to be a star."

jejemoore:

"Omo the guy dey talented but prayer is the key."

larrywalex:

"It’s a prayer for protection only the genius can relate."

