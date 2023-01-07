A video clip of some Oyinbos dancing to a Naira Marley's song has gone viral online, sparking reactions

In the viral video, the Oyinbos were seen having a good time as they partied to Naira Marley's club jam 'Soapy'

However, unlike other Nigerian songs that were seen going viral in the western world, this one wasn't very much appreciated as they trolled the white guys

Nigerian singer Afeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley recently trended online after a video clip of some Oyinbos dancing to his hit song 'Soapy' went viral.

The white guys in the viral clip were seen jamming and grooving to the hit song by Naira Marley. Even though the track isn't particularly a new tune, the Oyinbos in the video didn't seem to care as they danced and enjoyed themselves.

A video clip of some white guys jamming and grooving to a Naira Marley song, Soapy trends online. Photo credit: @wahalanetwork/nairamarley

Source: Instagram

However, some Nigerians reacted to the video, noting that the only reason why the White guys were dancing to the song, was because they don't know the meaning of the song.

Nigerian singer Naira Marley is yet to react to the viral clip. However, the song, Soapy, describes a situation of a person pleasing his or herself.

See the viral video of Oyinbos dancing to Naira Marley's song Soapy below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of some Oyinbos dancing to Naira Marley's song 'Soapy'

@horlly_vib3z:

"They are all confused."

@gary_sam789:

"He come be like zombie party..."

@rendal_sally13:

"Song way no sweet they just dancing to the beat."

@_omololade:

"Why them come be like zombies."

@khalifa_cee:

"Even if the Dj play speed music as them dey move so nah so them go still move."

@luchi_oluchii:

"Real wahala o."

@sharie_annie:

"They look confused."

@omo_mommi:

"Them just dey follow beat not the song."

"Mohbad usually forgets his account details, phone password and even his lyrics," Naira Marley tells his dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Afro street music sensation, rapper and boss of the Marlian record label, Naira Marley, was recently seen in a viral video speaking to Mohbad's father and reporting some of his son's misdemeanours to him.

In the video leaked online, Naira Marley could be heard saying he has spoken to Mohbad several times about his addiction to hemp and some of the misdemeanours that his addiction might influence.

The label boss also said in the video that his signee sometimes forgets his phone passwords, account details and even song lyrics.

Source: Legit.ng