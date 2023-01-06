Nigerian fast-rising Afrobeats producer turned artist, Pheelz, has spoken out about his first breakthrough on his road to stardom

The Finesse Crooner disclosed in an interview how old he was when he produced Olamide's chart-topping single First of All (go down low) in 2012

A portion of his statement that was shared on social media drew a lot of attention because of the age he claimed to be at the time

While some netizens praised his early-age ingenuity, others accused him of lying about it

Nigerian fast-rising producer turned singer Phillip Kayode Moses, popularly known as Pheelz, has revealed the age he was when he made his first hit track.

In an interview with OkayAfrica, the hotshot mentioned that Olamide’s First of All released in 2012, was his first viral jam.

Aside from First of All, the whizz kid is well known for being the sole producer on Olamide's 2013 album, The Baddest Guy Ever to Live, with a production credit on all but one song.

Badest Guy Ever Liveth won Best Rap Album and Album of the Year at The Headies 2014. This shows that Pheelz occupies an important space in Olamide’s successful music career.

See the post on Pheelz speaking about Olamide’s First of All.

Mixed reactions trail Pheelz's comment about the age he produced First of All

official_kingbukalee:

"Music is everything. ⚡❤️"

Issa Hammed:

"Sure olamide used him after bbanks."

Ayotomide José:

"Wow! He was 16 when he produced that song? Really?"

Blaise Paschal:

"Ayotomide José Google says he's 28 now, but the song was released in 2012 about 10 years ago. So, he wasn't 16 but 18, unless he's 26 now."

Olasunkanmi Akanni Da-Silva:

"l Just look at....Person say he be 16 u dey argue for comment, but why na your age?

Khalifa Ashiru Danliman:

"Blaise Paschal made a song is dff from when they released it."

Horla Bode:

"These people can lie."

Alade Animashaun:

"Pheelz even Co-produced Eni Duro. Said by ID Cabasa in one interview with Adesope like that because Pheelz Learned from Cabasa."

Hakeem Ov Kalakuta:

"Wow wow pheelz is just good to great."

