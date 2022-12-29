Portable was super elated to have met international football player, Emmanuel Adebayor and he shared videos from his visit

Known for his slangs and display, the singer cracked Adebayo up all through with the things he chose to talk about

Portable bragged about his grace and getting to sit with an award-winning star in his mansion

Portable could not keep calm when he visited international football star, Emmanuel Adebayor in his beautiful mansion.

The singer in the videos shared on his page turned into a full comedian as he got the footballer laughing all through.

Nigerians react to video of Portable and Emmanuel Adebayor Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Portable made sure to mention that his grace which has been working with him from Nigeria followed him to meet Adebayor.

He also dropped his popular slangs and even got the footballer to raise his shoulders, something he calls 'kala'.

"Ika Of AFRICA alongside @e_adebayor international Footballer Akoi Grace Bizza Bizza."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's post

dewale_mayor:

"Adebayo say trouble maker, baba werey Dem don know you as trouble maker worldwide lol "

iam_kiwimania:

"Most travelled artist of the year ❤️"

superboyedu:

"Anytime I'm angry, I come to this page and make myself happy... Portable is a joy giver"

lizzyflourishgold:

"If u no do ritual u go die kuku do ritual bcz of u no get money u no fit meet big people the quote deep ❤️❤️"

boychase_2:

"If you no get money you no fit reach here’. Lowkey fact "

mhonny_jay:

"Wat I know is dat dis guy grace carry weight ni ooo,blessings portable."

hennycollectionz:

"Our King is going places ❤️"

nukemajor:

"Mannn If you don’t like portable you’re missing the point in life "

officialhazard99:

"This guy no Dey rest, hin do show dance, perform now he don Dey togo , Akoi grace."

