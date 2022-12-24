Social media over the last decade has gradually displaced the huge need by many young people to chase down certain types of careers or jobs, if used wisely, it is the new Arab oil money

Its importance to music, comedy and the movie industry cannot be underestimated in the current global system of marketing, advertising and promotion

Famous Nigerian comedian Sabinus might be a great comedian, but his entire career as an entertainer is built around the existence of Social media

In this article, Legit.ng would take a look at the growth, importance and need for all entertainers to master the use of social media for their content brand

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Since the beginning of the 21st century, social media has gradually gained a foothold in society, connecting people from all over the world within a short period of time.

The internet, though developed in the 1980s, had very slow search engines which were not maximized until the 2000s, causing optimization to be actualized at a supersonic rate and still improving from year to year.

In this article, Legit.ng analyses the importance of social media, its uses and its importance to entertainers. Photo credit:@mrfunny1_/@donjazzy/@portablebaeby/bobrisky22

Source: Instagram

Social media began to make waves in 2004, following the establishment of Facebook.

Tens of thousands of people who were the first users of this social media platform started off with their desktop computers and laptop computers, as there were no mobile devices that could install social media applications until the late 2000s into the early 2010s.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Now, Facebook has over 1.5 billion users from all around the world and is still the most used social media platform across the globe.

Other social media platforms began to spring up; Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and also instant messaging apps like WhatsApp also came into the fray. Their importance to contemporary life is beyond essential, but they're rather part of who we're as a person now.

Legit.ng in this article discusses, the importance, growth and use of social media for entertainers and the promotion of their craft.

The growth of social media and becoming a cornerstone for artists to promote themselves

The entertainment industry around the world has seen well over 90% of entertainers of various categories use all or some social media platforms.

Social media agencies have gone as far as recognizing these stars by distinguishing them, using a blue tick that shows they are verified.

These platforms now play a vital role in how entertainers, promote their content and especially stay connected to their fan base, which is a focal point for any celebrity.

Without the fans to cheer and talk about them, then whatever you create and produce as an entertainer isn't recognized and loses value. Social media has helped so much that fans can come from anywhere in the world and not only from the celebrity's nation.

Social media has helped to evolve content creation, and it has rocketed to a whole new level. The use of mass media was good, but the evolution of social media has totally changed the narrative.

These days, people do not need to watch stand-up comedy once a week. Connecting to the internet on their mobile phones and following young comedians like Sabinus, and Broda Shaggi on Instagram will help shake their ribs a good deal, as those pages have become go-to pages for stress relief.

Skit-making has become a digital means of entertainment all over the globe, and many social media analysts believe it has come to stay.

Social media growth is measured by how many followers and subscribers tune in to a celebrity's page or channel.

For instance, an entertainer who deals mainly in comedy videos will be able to ascertain his progress by his followers on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. If such an entertainer has a YouTube channel, progress there will be measured by the number of subscribers that tune in to his channel.

Social media has aided so many new innovations for entertainers. Bloggers can also run their personal audio content in what is known as a podcast.

A good number of social media platforms also pay celebrities for using their platforms to generate traffic through their content.

Such amounts are known as commissions, and the celebrity will agree on a certain percentage with the social media platform. In most cases, the more followers a celebrity has, the better the income generated from the social media platform.

The uses of social media for entertainers

Social media has served various purposes to the world, particularly in the entertainment scene in the last decade. From music promotions to movie premieres and sporting events and a host of others, social media has helped to capture a wide audience for a great many entertainers who would not have been easily heard ordinarily without such online platforms.

Many social media promotion groups have sprung up in the last few years that help to optimize followers and generate traffic for these people.

Social media management has helped to create income for such promoters and hype men who deal in broadcasting celebrity's latest work, posts, and in some cases, personal life as well.

Social media has helped brands gain popularity by using entertainers as the face of their business. This marketing strategy has paid off greatly, as people are always intrigued when they see a household name on their phone screen marketing a certain brand, thus compelling regular people to patronize the business/brand.

In 2019, Infinix announced Davido as an ambassador of the company, and they recorded a massive surge in purchases. Thanks to social media platforms where people see these celebrities marketing these products.

As society continues to change, so do various value systems as well. Government agencies often campaign using celebrities on social media about the dangers of social vices in our day-to-day lives and activities.

Connecting with fans through the use of social media

Social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter create spaces for discourse that may have more permanence.

Sharing photos of yourself outside your life as a musician helps your fans better relate to you. Through social media, you have the opportunity to share unique aspects about yourself that aren’t necessarily related to the music you create.

Revenue generation for artists has largely increased thanks to social media platforms.

These days, artists can drop their songs on their social media platforms and link back to streaming platforms like Audiomack and Spotify in order to generate more plays, streams and more.

Social media marketers have helped to create optimization tools that help generate proper traffic for many artists and similar entertainers.

Singers, skit-makers and other media personalities who got their breaks just because of social media

The song, Love Nwantiti by the young singer, CKay became a global sensation in 2020/2021 because of TikTok. The track to date is the most streamed Afrobeat song on Spotify, with over a billion streams.

Olakira's Maserati was also hugely popular on TikTok in 2020; so much so that it earned him a global endorsement deal with the international luxury car manufacturing firm.

Kizz Daniel, in the space of four-month stirred up a global dance challenge with two hit songs, Buga and Odo all thanks to Instagram and TikTok and Facebook.

Even though Sabinus is a great comedian, he has, however, built an entire career around comic content posting on social media.

Controversial cross-dresser Bobrisky is one of the most famous people on Nigeria's internet even though he doesn't sing, act or do comedy, however, he constantly churns out viewers inclined to see and watch relatable content online, and he cashes out on it.

However, it seems like some musicians to date don't understand the importance of social media; they seem to forget that they're entertainers and social media provides the platform for them to entertain more than any stage.

"Great Analogy": Reactions as Don Jazzy uses Portable to teach Algorithm to Rema, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that when it comes to the business of music, Don Jazzy remains one of the top Nigerian record label bosses who has proven to know his onions.

The Mavin boss, in a recent interview, talked about the power of social media and how the algorithm has worked in the favour of some artists.

Using BNXN and controversial singer, Portable, Jazzy explained that despite the former having several successful songs topping the chart, Portable was able to get to a million Instagram followers before him.

Source: Legit.ng