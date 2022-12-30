The year 2022 is soon coming to an end and people have high hopes for the New Year 2023 which comences on Sunday, January 1. As usual, many people write down their New Year resolutions at the beginning of every year and 2023 will not be different. For some people, this has become a tradition.

Usually, they look into their lives and after much reflections, make conclusions on areas where they need to work on or to improve upon.

The New Year 2023 begins Sunday, January 1. Photo credit: Maximmmmum and Antonio_Diaz/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

While some have argued that New Year resolutions are not usually kept and that it is an exercise in futility, others say it is still worth the efforts put into it.

Since it is an important aspect of people's lives, Legit.ng has listed 5 New Year resolutions for your consideration as you launch into 2023.

1. Be kind on social media

Negativity on social is currently a serious issue as there are so many of it online.

Some social media users are usually out to make others feel bad about themselves through their posts, reactions, comments and replies to posts. There are so many trolls online targeting vulnerable groups.

GCF Global defines a troll as:

"A person who intentionally tries to instigate conflict, hostility, or arguments in an online social community. Platforms targeted by trolls can include the comment sections of YouTube, forums, or chat rooms.

"Trolls often use inflammatory messages to provoke emotional responses out of people, disrupting otherwise civil discussion. Trolling can occur anywhere that has an open area where people can freely post their thoughts and opinions."

You can resolve to be kind to people on social media in 2023 instead of being a troll and endangering other people's mental health.

2. Practice random acts of kindness

A random act of kindness is something not previously planned but which is done to show care and love towards the outside world.

The uniqueness of this type of kindness is that it is not planned and usually not expected by the receipients. This makes it all the more therapeutic for both.

This kind of act may be to the gateman, shown to staff at work, shown to spouse at home or simply a tip given to a restuarant waitress.

You can write this down and practice it in 2023.

3. Volunteer for free social service

If you have not volunteered to do something free for the community before, you can do that in 2023 as one of your resolutions.

Start by writing down the areas you would want to help. Offer yourself at work when the need arises.

According to experts at WCSU:

"Volunteering can provide a healthy boost to your self-confidence, self-esteem, and life satisfaction. You are doing good for others and the community, which provides a natural sense of accomplishment.

"Your role as a volunteer can also give you a sense of pride and identity. And the better you feel about yourself, the more likely you are to have a positive view of your life and future goals."

4. Speak to people with kindness

Being kind also invloves speaking to people in a kind way. You can pick this up as one of your New Year resolutions in 2023.

If you are used to talking to people harshly so as to hurt them for no reason, you can make up your mind to change.

Speak to your spouse, staff, children and even strangers in a kinder way to warm up their day instead of spoiling their mood.

5. Keep a journal

Keeping a journal could be a dounting task, but this is important as it could help you become a better person.

In fact, even your New Year resolutions have to be written down in a journal if you plan to stick to them.

Experts say one of the benefits of journaling is that:

"It helps you to keep better track of your intentions. This will help you stay accountable and serve as a reminder of what you need to do to accomplish them."

