A lot of people think that Twitter is getting problematic since Elon Musk bought the platform in October

Recently, it booted some journalists off the platform for covering Elon Musk

However, there are other alternatives Twitter users can utilise to achieve the same goal

Twitter has been engulfed in crisis since Elon Musk took over the company in October in a $44 billion deal, cutting the firm's workforce in half, introducing various reforms and changes, reactivating banned accounts and, recently, suspending journalists who have covered him.

And for those who have seen enough of Musk's troubles at Twitter, there are alternatives to the microblogging site that Jack Dorsey founded in 2006.

Mastodon

Mastodon has become one of the top destination sites among people curious about life. It has similarities with Twitter, but with a significant distinction. Its type of tweet is called 'toots.'

It is a decentralised social network, meaning a single company or entity does not own it. It comprises a network of servers that run independently but connects so people on different servers can communicate. It has no adverts as donations, grants and other ways fund it.

The platform's feed is chronological, unlike other sites using algorithms to keep on other sites as long as possible.

Signing up for Mastodon can be difficult because each server runs separately, as users need first to pick the one they want to join and then agree with the server's rules.

Mastodon has 500 character limit.

Post

According to the founder, posts are getting popular among users, especially journalists. Noam Bardin, Post will be a civil place to debate ideas, learn from experts, journalists, and individual creators and learn from each other.

Clubhouse

During the lockdown, Clubhouse was the buzzy audio-only app overtaken by Twitter Spaces, allowing people to talk to each other and link conference calls, podcasts or audio chats on any interest or topic.

According to reports, Joining Clubhouse allows you to start listening to conversations or other topics ranging from sports, parenting, and Black literature. It does not have photos, posts or videos, just people's profile pictures and voices.

Substack and Medium

For those who love long reads and general information, Substack and Medium are the closest to the blog ear of the early 2000s.

You can read without signing up or paying, but some writers, creators and podcasters create premium content for paying subscribers.

Tumblr

Tumblr is making a huge comeback. The site, which houses words, photos, art and video, is known for its dedicated fan base and has been home to posts from celebrities like Taylor Swift.

The site's policy in 2018 banning adult content led to a drop in its user base.

Getting on Tumblr is simple and has a retro feel of the early days of social media.

News sites

One of the main features of Twitter is the ease of finding information within seconds. While getting a Twitter-like replacement may be challenging, other news sites, such as Apple and Google, offer news services that aggregate articles from a broad range of other publications.

