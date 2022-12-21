Veteran Nigerian music producer Masterkraft recently got people talking online as he revealed during an interview how Olamide helped Phyno on his biggest hit to date

Masterkraft shared during a chat with ace music journalist, Adesope Olajide how Olamide recorded his verse for Phyno's hit song Fada Fada even before the rapper did his

This has led many to react to the post in admiration of Olamide and his philanthropic nature to help and raise everyone around him to greater heights

Ace rapper and record label executive Olamide recently trended online after veteran music producer, Masterkraft shared some unknown truths about him.

Masterkraft revealed during an interview with the host of the Afrobeat podcast, Adesope Olajide, how Olamide came on board and helped Phyno record his biggest hit song Fada Fada to date.

Ace music producer Masterkraft shares an unknown truth on how Olamide recorded his verse for Phyno's song Fada Fada. Photo credit:@olamide/@masterkraft_/@phynofino

The music producer even further disclosed how mercurial Olamide's talent is, noting that the YBNL boss recorded his own verse of the Phyno song even before the owner himself recorded his.

"Olamide is a rare talent," Mr Spencer says as he admires the rapper's craft

Legit.ng in a bid to understand what goes into collaborative works within the music industry, we reached out to a couple of outstanding young musicians, in the person of DMEX Rayne a Highlife-pop singer and Mr Spencer an Afrobeat artist.

DMEX had this to say about Olamide's effort on Fada Fada:

"That song still rings in my head. Olamide, Phyno and Masterkraft, big ups for always representing and making us see that even much more can be achieved when we work collaboratively."

While Mr Spencer credited the vocal dexterity of Olamide, and just how much of an amazing artist he is.

"Olamide's vocals then were piecing, if you block your ear to his sound, it will still penetrate through your body, his versatility is one of its kind. A very rare talent."

Watch the viral clip of Masterkraft talking about how Olamide got to feature on Phyno's song Fada Fada:

See how netizens reacted to the viral moment Masterkraft revealed the impact of Olamide on Phyno's hit track Fada Fada

@aderoyal_jr:

"Normally Olamide na baba for everybody for this industry you like it or not. Idan."

@ademorlah04:

"My GOAT nah deity, BATIFEORI for a reason."

@obynookolie:

"You see Phyno and Olamide, those two na from another planet."

@valhalianchoco:

"Olamide is never to be Joked with, I repeat— Never to be Joked with!"

@iam_spending:

"No debate just give him his flowers."

@eazyhood_komb:

"Orisa Olamide."

@satokibo:

"Baddo na baba."

@ayo_innocent___:

"Make you no forget sey Baddo na baba."

