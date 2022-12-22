Despite how well travelled he is since he broke into the limelight, the only stain on Portable's history is the fact that he has not visited America

According to the controversial singer, when he went for the interview, 10 extra people were added to him, and he claimed to be their leader

Portable added that he didn't know his supposed band members, and they all had different surnames

Controversial music star, Portable, stirred mixed reactions on social media after he finally opened up on why he has never visited America.

In a recent interview with Echo Room, the Zazu crooner disclosed that he was denied a visa five times because of how he presented himself.

Portable opens up on US visa denial Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to him, he presented ten people who were added to him as his band members during his interview.

Portable added that he had no idea who those people were, they all had different surnames, and the moment he presented himself as the leader of the band, he got denied a visa.

"IKA talk IKA Understand Life of a star ⭐️ Use yourself before them use you. Azaman you go wise. Life na portable kogbagidi @echooroom_"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's revelation

iam_fenuso:

"I don't know there family different Surname"

emcee_blaqout:

"different different surname zazuuuuu Dey play."

beeg6ix:

"Portable wise gaan. People just de underrate you nii."

mizteemoney:

"Am go wit 11 people am there leader "

_investorjekwu:

"This guy just real mehn."

wax_da:

"Different surname ....people and bad belle."

Portable maintains he was popular before meeting Olamide, Poco Lee

Controversial music star, Portable, took a surprising u-turn during an interview with Echo Room.

A portion of the singer’s interview that made the rounds online captured the moment he cleared the air as it regards his rise to stardom.

Portable argued that it was difficult to get anyone to help him and he was only able to get by with the grace of God and support from fans.

However, when the host made reference to a trending story of how Poco Lee linked him up with rap star, Olamide, Portable strongly declared that no one in the music industry can be credited for his success.

Source: Legit.ng