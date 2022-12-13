The rise of young Nigerian singer Asake continues to leave many in awe of his craft and talent, as more people come to accept that he is the next big thing Afrobeat has to offer

Asake is currently on tour in the UK and day two of his show at the O2 Academy Brixton centre was a mega-hit

Popular show promoter Smade in awe of Asake took to his social media page to hail the singer calling him not the future of the Afrobeat genre instead he is the pride and joy of the sound

Nigerians go wild online as they hail young fast-rising singer, Ahmed Ololade aka Asake as his UK music tour enters day two, and it was another super-successful show.

Asake's UK tour kicked off at the O2 Academy, Brixton center on Sunday, December 11, 2022, and it was a huge shutdown.

Nigerians marvel at how 'Oyinbos' sang along to Asake songs on day 2 of his UK tour. Photo credit: @smade/@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

He’s not just the future but our pride - Smade says about Asake

Popular show promoter and serial entrepreneur Smade is one of the Nigerians online going gaga at the rise and success of Ahmed Ololade, as he hails him as not just the future of Afrobeat but the pride of the movement.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Smade, in a post shared on his page, noted that Asake's rise gives him nothing but hope and joy. While he described him as a good student of the movement, well-grounded and a definite superstar in the making.

See Smade's post about Asake and watch the singer's performance on day two of his UK tour:

See how other Nigerians reacted to Asake's performance on day two of his UK tour

@ushbebecomedian:

"Huge."

@casspernyovest:

"Madness."

@femioyeniran:

"A megastar."

@djbobbyzee01:

"Una papa, shey una see say language no be Barrier if Asake na ur brother u go tell am make he change style? Enikure."

@workingcissp:

"Ololade mi Asake, Mr. Money!! Ride on!"

@bumselvibez:

"Asake will be d greatest in few more yrs ….but I’ll outshine him because…I’m music …you’ll hear me in a bit….still getting d vibes from d most high."

@zainay_ab:

"Big ups asake !! You did that."

Organise crooner Asake suffers wardrobe malfunction at London show, stylishly leaves the stage, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that Nigerian rave of the moment Asake is currently trending online over a clip from his show in London.

The clip showed the embarrassing moment, the singer who is signed to Olamide's YBNL label and known for his energetic performance did a mid-air kick which saw his trouser get torn during the action.

To make it funny, Asake, upon noticing the wardrobe malfunction, stylishly left the stage in a reverse manner.

Source: Legit.ng