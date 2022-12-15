Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo has openly declared his support for the APC presidential candidate Tinubu

The movie star recently shared a special campaign video on his page where he called on people to support the politician

Knowing that he will be criticised and condemned for his choice, Ogogo chose to take away people's right to comment

Just like Ebun Oloyede aka Olaiya Igwe, popular Nollywood veteran Taiwo Hassan has also declared his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on social media.

The movie star fondly called Ogogo went all out and made a powerful song in Yoruba where he praised and invoked those in charge of spiritual realms of religion and tradition.

Ogogo campaigns for Tinubu Photo credit: @ogogotaiwohassan

He then went on to point out that Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the ideal candidate who will restore hope and ease in the country.

Knowing that he will be attacked by Nigerians, Ogogo disabled his comment section.

"There are only two sides to a coin, As the date approaches it gladena my heart that the populace know better. Just for my principal Asiwaju Bola Hamed Tinubu."

Watch the video below:

Netizens criticise Ogogo for supporting Tinubu

The video however made the rounds on social media and Nigerians had these to say:

dc_prince85:

"They are the problem of this Country, old Haggard lots that want us to remain in backwardness forever."

toluhillzfabric:

"Make ogogo even open him yansh sef, I won see something."

tennytouch_makeova:

"This man fall my hand."

okiqi_cosmetics_store:

"I wanted to say something but I won’t cus this man na my favorite abeg forgive him."

estieakins:

"Omo d guy dey hit high pitch o the hustle is really real and the it continues"

ashabimajek:

"And i respect this mano, I won't say anything. "

i_am_deja_vu:

"All this Yoruba actor dey embarrass themself sha watin be this?"

tinuaina:

"The struggles of Nollywood for upcoming 2023 election."

kweenderinajanaku:

"What's wrong with all this pple we seem to look up self."

nature_t10:

"All because of money, money is Evil true true, but money is also inevitable."

billygogo_:

"You like it or you don’t like it Tinubu Cityboi is the next president no cap."

