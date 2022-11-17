Nigerian rave of the moment Asake is currently trending on Twitter over a report of how much his VIP ticket cost

The report that it cost N70k has stirred mixed feelings on social media as some netizens expressed dissatisfaction

Some other netizens, however, put up funny reactions as they wondered how they would still have to stand after paying

YBNL superstar Asake is making headlines after the report on how much his Very Important Personnel (VIP) ticket would cost went viral.

According to the report on social media, Asake’s VIP ticket will cost N70k.

Mixed reactions trail the cost of Asake's VIP ticket. Credit: @asakemusic

The report's aftermath saw the YBNL singer trending on Twitter as many Nigerians expressed dissatisfaction at what was considered a high cost.

See some of the reactions below:

Legit.ng captured other reactions on Twitter below:

royzinkingin:

"70k to stand at an Asake concert? When Poco Lee still dey snapchat."

themaleek:

"Asake abeg na play o, I’m not Loaded o ."

theladymo:

"Jokes apart, if Asake thinks I’m buying a ticket of 70k just to stand and listen to mirowaved songs, he’s right and I’ll even sacrifice all my followers for it.."

ogbdeyforyou:

"70k for Asake concert, when i fit sub ₦500 2GB carry enter Poco lee Snapchat status go watch dey highlights."

theladymo:

"We helped Asake pay his debts,now he want us to run into debt Very ungrateful boi. Btw, I need a loan"

asiwajulerry:

"Complain all you want but Asake go still sell all him tickets. Nigerians love something that is quite expensive especially when it’s something not everyone can afford."

thesmallie:

"Malik sef wan buy Asake standing ticket How you wan see Mr money from ground."

crhedrys:

"Wait! All of a sudden, people are not happy with ASAKE’s 70k tickets? When he said “Prepare yourselves” y’all thought he was playing? "

i_am_winter:

"Asake announced in Nigeria that a single ticket for his show is 2300gh and they’re all crying."

Asake threatens to dominate the music sphere

Asake hinted he was gearing up for new music again after a short break from the scene.

The YBNL star took to his official Twitter page with a post calling on his fans and music lovers to brace themselves for what lies ahead.

“Prepare yourself,” the Terminator crooner simply tweeted on his page.

