MTN Project Fame star Iyanya recently opened up on how he has been able to make it back into the music scene with his latest hit track, "Like"

Iyanya disclosed the relevance of social media, and how it has adequately helped to strengthen his performance since his return

Don Jazzy, Ubi Franklin, Davido and other Afrobeats artists were also appreciated for their various contributions in making his comeback grand

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The sensational Kukere singer Iyanya has revealed the strategies he used to regain his stance in the Nigerian music scene. This was seen in a short thread he wrote recently on his official Twitter handle.

Iyanya added that the reunion with his former music boss Ubi Franklin traced him back to his humble beginnings, which aided his current success.

Iyanya Retraces Mistakes, Reveals Strategies Used To Bounce Back, Thanks Ubi Franklin, Davido, and Others

Source: Twitter

The singer added that he remained consistent and followed new and emerging trends in the music industry.

He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Someone just asked what I did differently. 1. Took stock of all my mistakes, blamed and forgave myself. 2. Reunited with my former partner and Manager @ubifranklin1 and he reminded me of how we started, and we went back to that same plan. 3. Set up recording camps. 4. Created new music and was consistent, followed new and emerging trends. 5. used my social media platforms well. 6. stayed positive."

Iyanaya appreciates Don Jazzy, Davido, Kizz Daniel and Ayrastarr

In separate tweets, the Project Fame star expressed gratitude to his former music executive, Don Jazzy, as well as his colleagues Davido, Kizz Daniel, and Ayrastarr for their various forms of support.

See them below:

"Special shoutout to @DONJAZZY, for always supporting my project."

"Special Appreciation to @davido Thank you for the push this year❤️."

"Special shoutout to @KizzDaniel For writing “Like” and gifting me the song . Appreciate ❤️"

"Special shoutout to @ayrastarr for coming on “Call”

Don Jazzy responds

See his response below:

Recall that the singer has been on hiatus for a while before the release of his latest single, "Like" featuring megastars Kizz Daniel and Davido, which has gained massive success across streaming platforms.

Fans react to Iyanya's Tweet

Many fans and followers of the singer have since taken to his comment section to commend him for his decision

Legit.ng captured some of the tweets, see them below:

OpeBee:

“Good one!!. This is what happens when you don’t play the victim card, own some responsibilities and have some self-awareness. Continue to grow!”

Ay_bkini:

“Reuniting was the best thing for you both. Cheers to more success.

dannybaby_1:

“Just gather money and feature Wizkid again.”

Iamderealking:

“I so much love you for being real and always giving credits to whom it's due. I'll keep listening to your music because you're a unique super star.”

itzkay_official:

“At least you don admit your mistake and correct am and now lines are falling in pleasant places for you. But some other people no want gree admit instead our small 30k Npower money na him them want rip”

Iyanya reveals how he tried to stay relevant last year

Iyanya made a shocking revelation about how he begged to perform at shows last December.

The singer took social media by surprise after sharing some of his career struggles that many people were unaware of.

He compares last year to this year and highlights the progress this year has brought him by putting more money into his bank account.

Source: Legit.ng