A baby, Kyrie Mayhew, has become popular on Instagram after displaying his incredible football in a viral video

In the video, Kyrie was seen showing off the skills at different stages of his babyhood as he urged people to spot his improvement

While many praised his incredible brilliancy, others urged his parents to help him pursue a future career in football

A talented baby boy, Kyrie Mayhew, has shown off his football-playing skill in a viral video.

In the video posted on December 14, the baby was seen playing football at different stages of his babyhood.

Baby shows off different football skills in viral video /Credit: Kyriemayhew

Source: Instagram

He is very talented

The video shared captured how the baby showed off his talent since when he was 9 months old up to when he was 2 years of age

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people found the video adorable as they praise the baby for his talent.

The video has generated thousand of likes and comment as at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video:

Netizens react

@al_ameen.s said:

"Now it's time to train his right foot."

@verily_vava said:

"They are born not made."

@geoff_lea said:

"Should have him kick with his right too since he seems to be a natural leftie so training the right will make him ambidextrous."

@el_mekus said:

"Man Utd needs him ASAP..."

@ryanboi1003 said:

"Bro soon going to be better than Messi and Ronaldo."

@the_real_djkj said:

"Imagine him not wanting to play soccer when he get older."

@itsmatte_u.u said:

"Mans just keeps kicking the balls into other peoples property without a care in the world lmfaooooo."

@alanwaynejohnson said:

"I can tell he's gonna be a soccer/football player when he gets older, just keep doing what your doing."

Reactions as 18 year old Nigerian lady dribbles men on football pitch in viral video

Meanwhile, in a related report, Legit.ng earlier reported how a talented Nigerian lady, Fakiyesi Abisola Anthonia, from Ekiti state, shown off her football-playing skill in a viral video.

Posting the video on Friday, March 5, the lady said she is an average girl from the average streets with an empty pocket and a bag of dreams.

Anthonia, therefore, asked people to help her retweet her video so that it can go viral and gain wide attention from social media users. In the clip, the lady demonstrated her smooth ability to place passes, adjust possessions and locate free team members on the spur of the moment.

Source: Legit.ng