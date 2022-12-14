Singer Iyanya has made a surprising revelation on social media while appreciating God for the positive outcome of things

The Kukere crooner recounted how he struggled during the last festive season and how he literally had to beg to perform at shows just to gain visibility

Iyanya said things have now taken a turn for the better and he also extended his gratitude to colleague, Davido

Nigerian singer Iyanya has taken many by surprise on social media after sharing some of his career struggles that have remained unknown to many.

The Kukere hitmaker in a series of posts shared on Twitter revealed how he barely had enough shows to perform at during the last Christmas season.

Singer Iyanya makes surprising revelation, thanks Davido. Photo: @iyanya

Source: Instagram

According to Iyanya, he only got three shows out of which he had to beg to perform at two events just for the sake of gaining visibility.

He, however, noted that the story is different this year as he continues to wake up to alerts for different shows where he has been booked to perform.

"2022 December, I wake up and everyday to alerts for shows, haven’t had this kind of busy december since 2017. 20+ shows in on month. God Thank you."

See his tweet below:

In a different post, Iyanya who had a hit music collaboration with Davido months ago extended his appreciation to the 30BG singer.

See tweet below:

Social media users react

bizzleosikoya said:

"God is Amazing, what he cannot do . Doesn’t exist."

herodaniels said:

"Love his honesty. Glad he made a comeback! This music business isn’t easy, God bless Inyanya."

djbign said:

"Keep working and Keep walking. Never fails."

buzzbox360 said:

"I respect the courage to make this public. All the best to him."

djdeemoney said:

"You hardly hear an artist make a comeback after a high level of success. This is a lesson to everyone, never give up on yourself."

jennyadams101 said:

"More bookings, more shows, more engagement, and God bless your craft and announce more to the world."

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"When you think it’s all over. Then God shows up. My father loves to show up just to show off. Trust the timing. God will never fail you."

