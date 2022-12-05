Is rap music really dead and boring? These were the words of internationally renowned Nigerian singer Wizkid, not that of Legit.ng, but this is a question we intend to find answers to

Big Wiz made this comment during an interview with 10 Magazine, and it has sparked a host of reactions from many Nigerian rappers like Oladips, Blaqbonez, Ladipoe, and Ycee

DJ Tunez, in reaction to the public's outrage, noted that Big Wiz wasn't referring to Nigerian rappers when he made his comment during his interview

Legit.ng reached out to some rappers and rap music enthusiasts to sample their opinions about Wizkid's comment, who he was referring to and is the current public outrage justified

Over the last few days, there's been a massive outrage within the Nigerian music industry over the viral statement made by the famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Wizkid, who slammed rap music as dead and dull.

There have been various reactions within the industry to the statement, with different rappers coming out to slam Big Wiz and expressing their displeasure at the star for making such a comment about their trade and craft.

Legit.ng, in a bid to get a first-hand reaction from a Nigerian rapper about the viral comment by Big Wiz, we reached out to ex-Big Brother Naija winner Laycon.

But to our disappointment, we were informed that Laycon was currently not in the country and was in the UK on study leave.

His manager, Alake, said instead in his place that;

"If you know Laycon, then you would know he wouldn't want to make public statements about such a trending issue. However, I wouldn't want to speak in his place; note that Laycon is not in the country at the moment; he is currently on study leave in the UK."

However, in our pursuit of multiple perspectives on the matter, we reached out to another young upcoming musician Dmex Rayne, who is also a self-declared Wizkid FC; he had this to say:

"The statement from Wizkid was provocative; there is no denying it. However, from my understanding of what I read from the 10 Magazine interview, I don't think he was targeting anyone, especially Nigerian rappers rather, he was just being honest."

Dmex then elaborated on what he thought about Wizkid's second comment and why the ace singer further rubbed salt on an open injury.

"The truth is rap music seems to be going down at the moment and isn't what it used to be. That's why I think Wizzy made the second statement to use it to spur Nigerian rappers to take the opportunity of the momentary attention given to them to drop something explosive."

Recall that after Wizzy had said rap was boring and dead to him at the moment and a host of Nigerian rappers took to social to attack, he came out again to drop a comment where he said 48 hours and still no rap song.

