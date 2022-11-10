Jonzing record fast-rising signee Ruger has stirred massive reactions online with a post he shared on his Twitter page

The singer, in a tweet shared on his page, slammed all the songs recently released as noise, including Tiwa Savage's new track Loaded featuring Asake

Ruger then went on to note that his new single is set to drop along with its visuals while apologising to his fans for waiting so long before releasing the new song

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka better known as Ruger seems to be gradually cultivating a controversial personality within the music industry.

The Jonzing record label artist recently involved in an online war with his colleague Buju BNXN has stirred emotions again with a tweet slamming some of his colleague's new songs as noise.

Jonzing record label signee Ruger stirs emotions online by calling Tiwa Savage's new song ft Asake noise. Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@rugerofficial/@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Ruger posted a controversial tweet on November 10, 2022, just days after Tiwa Savage and Asake had dropped a hit track, Loaded. He described the new song as nothing but noise.

He also slammed the new record released by the affiliate company of his record label, Mavins. This table-shaking by Ruger has got people talking, as many have described him as a troublesome attention-seeker.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

I apologise for keeping you all waiting, Ruger says

In another part of his tweet, Ruger revealed that he is set to release a new song titled Red Flag, which would drop along with its visuals.

While apologising for taking so long to drop new music after his hit single Potiphar, he shared that Red Flag would drop on November 15, 2022.

See Ruger's controversial statement below:

See how netizens reacted to Ruger's statement slamming Tiwa Savage, Asake, and Mavins below:

@kennypaul4life

"Somehow, somewhere, he's right Asake's music no too dey move me abeg! No hate just my own thoughts."

@oluwa_martial_of_ibadan:

"No be say I hate Asake oo Loaded or what nah just noise and the mumu savage s*x tape igbadun kekere Ensiere."

@fadel_nbg:

"At least Asake doesn’t have to shake his bum bum like a duck before is songs goes straight to number 1."

@fukalistik:

"Ruger is just a boy...he needs the rod to correct his thinking..spare the rod and spoil the kid."

@the_smallie:

"This guy dey sleep with pot and spoon."

@Officially_Kriz:

"Thanks for this Ruger, that mavin song almost made my ears to bleed."

"No be there you dey before?" Fans ask as Ruger announces that he just signed for Jonzing World

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that fast-rising Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka aka Ruger, recently trended on Twitter over an announcement he made on his page.

The Potiphar crooner had revealed in an online post that he had just signed on to Jonzing World as an artist.

However, this revelation by Ruger has stirred up a reaction of confusion amongst fans instead of a celebratory one.

Source: Legit.ng