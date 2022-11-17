A man showed off his rapping skills to peeps chilling in a taxi, and his capabilities entertained social media users

The lyrical dude was rapping a rendition of a song named Panda by a once-famous American rapper named Desiigner

South Africans had a lot of compliments to dish out, while others cracked jokes about the dude being better than famous SA rappers

A dude stood in front of a taxi and gave a memorable performance by showing off his rapping skills to the passengers sitting inside.

A dude showed off his rapping talent in front of a taxi, and Mzansi loved the skills. Images: ilda293/ TikTok

Source: UGC

@NalaThokozane shared the clip that started with the dude immediately rapping his heart out to his captive audience. Several folks under the Twitter post acknowledged that he was rapping a song by a rapper named Desiigner, who made the hit song Panda.

Mzansi's lost talent

Many peeps adored the clip, but some also began discussing how illegal substances had ruined the potential of talented people. Recent videos of men on the streets showing off their intelligence have people wondering how many folks out there can do amazing things.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The dude in the clip rapped the song quite well but missed a few words here and there. Nonetheless, Mzansi loved it. See the comments below:

@dankie_slimfit said:

"It was gonna be cool if he was freestyling or singing his song."

@RonnyMhlanga mentioned:

"This guy is better than Cassper in my books... I know his fans will attack me for telling the truth."

@syabongaShazi posted:

@sethuuuuu commented:

"This song is on top of my Playlist but I don't know all the lyrics like this guy"

@JongiNdlebe mentioned:

"Couldn't recite those lyrics even if I tried That dude did it effortlessly "

@nkulikankuli shared:

@TshilidziTuwan1 said:

"Illegal substances are taking up all our talents. We must be very vigilant on anyone who is dealing with illegal substances."

@skhefekhefe commented:

"I gave him coins performing that same song...He killed it......He lives in Durban."

Busta Rhymes hails Wizkid in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a video showing the moment Busta Rhymes met Wizkid.

The top rapper was among those who attended Wizkid's recent show at the MSG in New York City.

Busta showered accolades on the Nigerian superstar and proceeded to request for his mobile contact.

Source: Briefly.co.za