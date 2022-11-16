Mavin artiste, Magixx, has stirred reactions on social media after he appeared to fire shots at his colleague in the industry, Ruger

Ruger recently dropped two new songs after weeks of bragging about it and Magixx seemed to have something to say

The Mavin star, in a tweet, noted that he was highly disappointed after hearing the music that dropped and had expected better

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian singer, Magixx, caused a stir on social media after he seemed to throw shade at a fellow singer, Ruger.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the Mavin star shared a tweet where he explained how disappointed he was about a certain artist's new music that was just released.

Magixx reportedly fired shots at his colleague, Ruger. Photos: @iam_magixx, @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

According to him, all he heard was bulls*hit and he was expecting so much better. He wrote:

“I just hear the bullsh*it wey drop yesterday, I’m highly disappointed bro, I was expecting better ”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See his tweet below:

Recall that Jonzing world artiste, Ruger, recently dropped two new songs. This came after weeks of him boasting of his projects and even promising to deliver fans from listening to whack music.

Magixx’s tweet got fans concluding that it was directed at Ruger.

Nigerians react as Magixx allegedly fires shots at Ruger

While some netizens bashed Magixx, others noted that it was planned to promote Ruger’s new songs.

Read what some social media users had to say about the shade below:

zaynaarbb:

"If dem don promote the song finish, make we know."

karmarkarzy:

"Them they promote the song una Dey fall for the trick make una go stream am to see if the song bad so the song go fit reach number one "

thegeminifire:

"I'm not a die-hard Wizkid fan but this tweet cannot be directed at Popsi. No it cannot..."

_toby_loba:

"This Magixx own don dey too much self "

mobileapp_website_developer:

"These guys should love themselves. They all can sing and the sky is wide enough."

_toby_loba:

"When throwing shades pls try and use your@ thanks if not no throw anything"

soma__chi:

"I don’t like this magic guy for anything! He is rude and proud! Ruger wasn’t referring to anybody.. he just wanted to promote his song."

memez.ng:

"They are probably tweeting all these things in the same room ... lol"

_iamsheila__:

"You want to trend by bringing down another person,nah bruv,it doesn’t work that way..with ur hair like mop wen don spoil.."

Singer Asake warns as he hints at dropping new music project

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Terminator hitmaker, Asake, sparked reactions online with a post shared online.

Just days after Wizkid's new album dropped, the singer took to his Twitter page calling on fans and music lovers to prepare themselves.

Wizkid's fans didn't take Asake's post well as many came after him for attempting to shade their favourite singer.

Source: Legit.ng