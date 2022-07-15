Young fast-rising singer Ruger slams the claim of a Twitter user who said Buju BNXN is a better singer than he is during a QnA session on his page

Ruger had reacted to the post by saying the difference between him and BNXN is that all his hits were just him, not features or covers of other artists' songs

The singer also said he is always proud to go on stage around the world to perform his hit songs and watch people sing along with no help

Last night, the young signee of Jonzing record, Ruger was on a "vawulence" spree as popularly used on Twitter in place of "violence", last night.

The singer had hosted a question and answer session on his platform when a particular Twitter user asked him if his record label boss D'Prince had told him that Buju BNXN was a better singer and his granddad in music.

Ruger responded with a screenshot of a discussion he had with his boss, where D'Prince had said he was nobody's mate.

Ruger gives reasons why he is better than Buju BNXN Photo credit: @rugerofficial/ @toyourears

Source: Twitter

However, this response didn't deter another user from claiming that Buju was a better singer than him and there was nothing he could do about it.

Well, this was the final straw for the young artist as he went all gun blazing afterwards, insinuating that all his hits songs were all his and he's had no help or boast from anybody.

See below the Jonzing artist's tweet of "vawulence";

"I love buju he’s good but he’s not better than me. Everything I’ve done since the beginning was only RUGER. All my hits are JUST RUGER. I’m always proud going on stage around the world with my own hits and everyone is singing along. You see the difference?"

See the reactions the tweet stirred up;

@SeniormanOA

"Bro I had to check if it was a catfish account, zoomed on the verification tag self. "You are angry oh "

@_feranme

"Violence this night . Wahala for who sleep early"

@Wurld_famous

"Buju trying to check if its really him you are talking about"

@DezyBanz

"But what he stated is fax's tho vawulence wey Dem put compressor "

@ZeekiHodl

"Had to check twice if it’s the main Ruger account. Anyway, I love to see it I don’t want peace."

My behind will look better than your career in 10 years: DJ DimpleNipple slams Ruger for calling her out

Legit.Ng recalls that this isn't the first time Ruger has gotten embroiled in an online war, some months ago the singer had taken to social media to slam popular dancer DJ DimpleNipple for calling out Jonzing Record label boss D’Prince for allegedly blocking her on his Instagram page.

The female disc jockey had shared screenshots of her exchange with the singer in which he requested her presence at a popular hotel for a business meeting.

Ruger in the defence of his boss called DimpleNipple a low life who is used to doing hookups and noted that legal actions will be taken against her.

Source: Legit.ng