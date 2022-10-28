Fast-rising singer Ruger recently got people talking with an announcement he shared on his page, disclosing the record label that he is signed to

Jonzing World is a music record label owned by former musician and rapper D'Prince, who is a cousin to Don Jazzy

However, this announcement by Ruger didn't seem to have had the effect he desired, as many were left to ask if he wasn't already signed to the label

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka aka Ruger recently trended on Twitter over an announcement he made on his page.

The Potiphar crooner had revealed in an online post that he had just signed on to Jonzing World as an artist.

Fast-rising singer Ruger stirs reactions online with a post he shared about being a Jonzing World artist. Photo credit: @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Ruger's announcement of being a Jonzing World artist

However, this revelation by Ruger has stirred up a reaction of confusion amongst fans instead of a celebratory one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many responded to the post asking him what he meant that he had just signed to Jonzing World because he had been releasing his songs on the platform since his big break in the music industry.

The label Jonzing World is owned by D'Prince, and Ruger has always referred to the former musician as his boss and mentor.

Legit.ng recalls previously reporting when Ruger once noted during an interview that D'Prince was the one who discovered him when he still used to work in computer village.

See Ruger's announcement post below:

See some of the reactions that Ruger's announcement stirred online:

@meya_ricch:

"And Rema too, but you both cases are different, Rema is closer to Don’s label. Why?"

@Jazzbyoung:

"Na why you dey jonz. Jonzing man."

@Ayoola6041:

"No be there you dey before?"

@Tee_Classiquem1:

"Just finding out today tho, rooting for you so much, can't wait to see you winning very big at the top, you are the future."

@azeezoyebanjo01:

"We knew that already."

Get a solo hit, then talk to me, fatty bum bum: Singers Ruger and Buju BNXN fight dirty on Twitter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that young Nigerian singers Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known as Ruger and Daniel Benson, aka Buju BNXN, recently took their cold war to Twitter.

The several hit makers seriously dragged each other over their works as they engaged in an online battle of supremacy.

Things got so intense between them, and they allowed their emotions to set in as they didn't just insult each other; but also talked down on each other's musical works.

Source: Legit.ng