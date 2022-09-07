Fast-rising Nigerian singer Joeboy celebrates a huge feat as he gets a recognition plaque from the Grammys for his collaboration work on the album Music is the weapon by Major Lazer

The singer had taken to his social media platform to share with his fans the certification of recognition he got from the recording academy for his effort

Joeboy is believed by many within the Nigerian music space as part of the new generation of singers set to take over from the likes of Burnaboy, Wizkid and Davido

Fast-rising young Nigerian singer Joseph Akinfenwa-Donus better known as Joeboy, recently took to his social media platform to celebrate an exciting feat he got recognition for.

The singer got a recognition certification plaque from the Grammys for his participatory work on the album Music is the weapon by American music group Major Lazer.

Nigerian singer Joeboy gets Grammys certification Photo credit: joeboyofficial

Source: Instagram

The album was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Music at the 64th Grammys award.

Joeboy, who recently released a viral single titled Contour, is set to drop his sophomore studio project later this year and he seems set for big things to come as the year draws close to an end.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See his post celebrating getting the recognition below:

Read some of the reactions the post generated:

@Dee Tutu:

"Congrats brother."

@Jose Maria Bernabeu:

"Congratulations my King forever."

@Ubong Udoh

"Congratulations Joe boy pon deck."

@Edumoney R&S LOTTO:

Dear Joeboy, we congratulate you on this very essential recongition, and encourage you to keep aiming higer keep soaring.

Female fan rocks Joeboy with her massive behind while Performing on stage in Philadelphia; Nigerians React

Nigerian singer Joeboy gave spectators a show to remember during a recent performance at a concert in Philadelphia, United States.

The Alcohol singer seemed to have enjoyed the pleasure afforded him by a lady who rocked him with her massive behind on stage and even went further to call on other ladies to join.

He instructed one of the ladies to turn around, and he and the lady gave the spectators something to cheer.

Source: Legit.ng