It was a night to remember for some of the female fans who came out to watch Nigerian singer, Joeboy's performance in, Philadelphia, United States

The singer who seemed to call on some ladies to join him on stage to spice up his performance had one of them rocking him

Joeboy instructed one of the ladies with a big backside to turn around, and in doing so, she rocked the singer nicely, Nigerians have reacted to the video

Nigerian singer, Joeboy, gave spectators a show to remember after a clip from his performance during his concert at Philadelphia, United States emerged online.

The Alcohol crooner who seemed to be engrossed in the fun called on some beautiful ladies to join him on stage to spice things up.

He instructed one of the ladies to turn around and she and the singer have the spectators something to cheer about.

The lady turned her back and rocked Joeboy nicely on stage.

Nigerians react to Joeboy's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to a video of a female fan rocking Joeboy on stage in Philadelphia.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Tha.dollargirl:

"Now this is what we call entertainment."

Art.biodun:

"Make I come dey sing oo."

Omoba_alcantara:

"Make una go find me this girl handle."

Kvngrexzo:

"Baba just dey nod...dey enjoy."

Sirshemex:

"Who no like better thing."

Omonasinger:

"If I blow and girls no do this kain thing for me lasan, I go protest oo, see enjoyment na, the babe soft abeg."

