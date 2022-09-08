YBNL artiste Asake is gearing up to release his debut album and he recently teased another single on Instagram

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the singer’s comment section while urging him to go easy

Rapper Olamide also posted a video in which he was spotted vibing to the soon-to-be-released track titled Organise

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade Asake appears to be on a personal mission to dominate the music industry.

Just weeks after his hugely successful single, Terminator, the singer took to his Instagram page with yet another video teaser of another single.

Asake tensions colleagues as he teases new song. Photo: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The YBNL artist who is also gearing up to release his debut album was seen mouthing the lyrics of the new track titled Organise.

“Some of us are wise, every other person overwise,” he captioned the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See below:

Fans and colleagues react

nastyblaq said:

"This guy rest Abeg I dey drop song next week make me sef blow."

fredaousss said:

"We’ve not recovered from terminator ."

superboycheque said:

"Scatter everywhere, just send me my verse make my next album complete."

olajumokesings said:

"Eh God abeg o My spinal cord is in your hands Asake ti fe pami ."

everythingnaart said:

"Does the album drop at midnight tonight? 0:00 9.8.22 ? Asking for a few million disciples. ."

Olamide spotted vibing to unreleased song

YBNL boss Olamide also took to social media with a video post in which the unreleased track was heard playing in the background.

Check out the clip as sighted on Twitter below:

Don Jazzy hails Asake's new album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy couldn't contain his excitement for Asake's new album as he took to his social media page to hail the street music sensation.

Don Baba J wrote on his page that the singer should just be given the award of the artist of the year already.

The Peace Be Unto you singer, who recently dropped his first official album titled Mr Money With The Vibe, is probably the biggest breakout star in the music industry in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng