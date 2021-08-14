US singer Justin Bieber is going all out to show support for Nigeria’s Wizkid after jumping on the Essence remix

Hours after get fans excited by posting a teaser on his IG page, the singer returned with a video specially shot for his verse on the MIL single

Justin’s show of support elicited different reactions from Nigerians with Wizkid’s fans flooding his comment section

American singer Justin Bieber is still receiving an overwhelming show of love from Nigerians for going all out to support one of their own, Wizkid.

The multiple Grammy-winning singer left many surprised after taking to his official Instagram page with a special music video for his verse on Essence.

Justin Bieber impresses with music video for his verse on Essence. Photo: @wizkidayo/@justinbieber

Source: Instagram

Recall that many Justin had initially scored accolades from Nigerians after posting a teaser and personally promoting the Made in Lagos (MIL) single that also features Tems.

The action came as a surprise as many had assumed that an artiste of his calibre would have left the promotion for Wizkid’s team.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

However, Justin’s video has cleared doubts and shown that he genuinely enjoyed working with Wizkid on the track which has been tagged as the summer record of the year.

The clip was shot during the nighttime on a beach. Watch below:

Wizkid's fans, other social media users react

As expected, Wizkid's fans couldn't keep calm about the new bragging rights handed down to them. Many flooded Justin's comment section with words of praise and accolades. Read some of their comments below:

justintimberlake said:

"Go ‘head, bro!"

jummy023 said:

"Wow This’s huge love .....JB really went all out for Wizkid.Much love from ."

happimusic said:

"OLUWAJUSTIN!!! WE SEEE YOU OGA."

teefamous said:

"True love he gat for Wizzy, and for the song!"

nonireloaded_13 said:

"Wizkid to the world."

official_skiido said:

"Wow this is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️thanks for the Love."

Wizkid gives free show at London club

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid decided to give back to the people who believed in him when he started performing on stage in London.

The father of three was spotted in the midst of an excited crowd as they popped champagne in a dimly lit club.

The Essence crooner reportedly spent hours with the crowd, making them feel like they had their own concert.

Source: Legit Nigeria