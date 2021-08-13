Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, recently wowed fans on social media with a big announcement

The Made in Lagos crooner took to his social media page to announce a remix of one of the biggest song from his album, Essence

Wizkid revealed that the remix would feature Tems and international singer, Justin Bieber and fans have reacted to the news

Justin Bieber also took to his page to show appreciation to Wizkid for letting him be on the 'biggest song of the summer'

One of Nigeria’s biggest names in the music industry, Wizkid, recently had his fans buzzing after sharing a big news with them.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the singer who has been known to move in silence, wowed his fans with the announcement of a remix of one of his biggest songs off his latest album, Essence.

Wizkid shared the news by simply posting a photo boldly showing the name of international singer, Justin Bieber, who would be featured on the remix.

Justin Bieber reacts to being on remix of Wizkid's hit song, Essence. Photos: @wizkidayo, @justinbieber

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the post, the Made in Lagos star explained that the track would be dropped on August 13, 2021.

Essence is no doubt one of the most widely accepted song off the Made in Lagos album going by the reception it received in many parts of the world.

The announcement of a remix being done featuring Justin Bieber caught many fans off-guard and they expressed as much on social media.

Justin Bieber thanks Wizkid for being on his song

Canadian pop-star, Justin Bieber, also seemed very excited to be featured on Wizkid's hit song and he expressed as much in an Instagram post.

The Peaches singer thanked Wizkid for letting him be on the 'song of the summer."

In his words:

"Thank u for letting me jump on the song of the summer. Essence remix out now."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to the news

Read what some of the people had to say below:

Crazeclown:

“BIG WIZ! Your announcement dey always catch us unaware! MAD!”

Lolamaja:

“Boom.. now we’re going intergalactic .”

Rcarecords:

“HELL YES.”

Iam_kcee:

“Ok I can’t wait ooooo.”

Sesandirector:

“WizLion applying pressure! Give dem my G!”

Papaya_ex:

“Omggggggg this is amazing Ayo!!!❤️.”

Wizkidnews:

“Essence to da world! ”

Bigtimi:

“Wow! This is huge!! so happy for Tems.”

Nice one.

Wizkid sells out O2 London concert in just 12 minutes

Top Nigerian music star, Wizkid, recently shared the good news of his concert getting sold out with fans on social media.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the Made in Lagos crooner announced that he sold out the O2 Arena in just 12 minutes.

Not stopping there, the Star Boy proceeded to thank his fans in London ahead of the show on November 28.

Source: Legit