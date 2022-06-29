Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy’s record label has been responsible for bringing fame to some talented youngsters

The music star appears to focus on young and promising musicians and it seems to have paid off

Don Jazzy has a number of young artistes under his label with many of them already making waves in the music industry

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, with real name Michael Ajereh, appears to have a good eye for talented musicians.

After many years in the music industry, the Mavin boss has been responsible for bringing a number of talented musicians into the limelight.

However, it has also been noticed that a number of Mavin artistes are within a certain age group.

Don Jazzy appears to have a good eye for young music talents. Photos: @donjazzy, @reekadobanks, @itsrema, @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

It is a common saying that the children are the future and this music producer appears to have tapped into that with his signees.

Over the years and also in recent times, Don Jazzy’s signees have proven their worth and shown their talent leading to the conclusion that signing them on was a great move.

Don Jazzy has brought a number of young musicians into the limelight, with some of them becoming world renowned.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the young musicians that have become famous due to Don Jazzy’s influence.

1. Magixx:

This talented youngster is one of the musicians under Mavin Records. This young 22-year-old reportedly got signed on to the label after spending time training at Mavin Academy. He is also the star behind the hit track, Love Don’t Cost A Dime.

2. Ayra Starr:

This young singer became almost an instant sensation after she signed on to Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records. The 20-year-old singer has two bodies of work under the label with one of them being self titled and the other called 19 and Dangerous. Ayra’s Bloody Samaritan song is still a favorite among Nigerians.

3. Boy Spyce:

This singer, with real name Ugbekile David Osemeke, is one of Don Jazzy’s latest signees. The 21-year-old singer musician joined Mavin Records in 2022. It is said that he was discovered by the music producer after a freestyle he did went viral. One the hit songs Spyce is known for is called Nobody.

4. Crayon:

This youngster is one talented singer whose fame was also influenced by his involvement with Don Jazzy. He is reportedly signed on to a subsidiary of Mavin Records, BlowTime Entertainment. He is known for tracks such as So Fine and Overloading to name a few.

5. Rema:

Popular Nigerian singer, Rema, with real name Divine Ikubor, was an instant success in the Nigerian entertainment scene with his unique sound. His song, Iron Man and many others quickly became favourites of fans. He was also signed on to Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records. This 22-year-old singer has gone on to become one of the top musicians in Nigeria after just a few years in the industry.

6. Korede Bello:

This music star rose to fame after he signed on to Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records. His song, Godwin, was also an instant hit and a favorite of many Nigerians. He joined the record label at the age of 18 and is now a celebrity musician in his own right.

7. Ruger:

Ruger is arguably one of the most sought after musicians in the Nigerian entertainment scene at the moment. This 22-year-old is signed on to Jonzing World and has a number of hit tracks under his belt.

8. Reekado Banks:

This talented singer joined Mavin Records in 2014 at the young age of 21. He has now stamped his place in the entertainment scene as a top musician even after leaving the label. His hit song, Ozumba Mbadiwe, is currently topping charts.

Nice one.

