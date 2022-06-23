Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel finally dropped the visual of his currently trending song Buga and has gained attention within and outside Nigeria

Buga, which comes with a feature from Tekno and directed by ace director TG Tomori came with a carnival theme

Popular comedian and skit maker Sabinus was also featured in the music video and has left many gushing

The visual for Buga, Kizz Daniel's trending hit featuring Tekno, was finally released on Wednesday, June 22.

Since the release, Nigerians, as well as fans and followers of the Fly Boy Inc label owner, have taken to social media to air mixed reactions.

Kizz Daniel prays to perform at this year's world cup. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Legit.ng take a look at some of the talking points in the video and after the release.

1. Oga Sabinus' dance steps

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Oga Sabinus, who is loved by many featured in the video, gave fans that investor vibes he is known for as he showed off some dance moves.

Sabinus appeared in the music video more than two times, leaving smiles on the face of many.

2. The carnival theme

Kizz Daniel's Buga video, directed by TG Tomori, brought back the memories of the good old days when the Port Harcourt and Calabar carnival were famous.

The costume used by the dancers brought happy feelings.

3. The use of multiple flags of different countries

One of the noticeable aspects of Buga's video was the use of multiple flags representing different countries across the world.

Kizz Daniel further fueled speculations after praying to God to allow him to perform Buga at this year's world cup in Qatar.

This left many of his fans speculating he may have been contacted by the organisers of the football tournament, while other others said he did so to gain attention ahead of the world cup.

4. The new bestie

After Kizz Daniel shared a snippet of his new video on his Instagram page, many Nigerian celebrities, including DMW label boss Davido took to the comment section to react as he wrote: "Mega hit."

Kizz Daniel reacting to Davido's comment, called the DMW record label owner his bestie.

The new friendship between Kizz Daniel and Davido went viral after the two hinted they have a collaboration on the way.

See the post below:

5. Mixed reactions about the video

The music video has stirred mixed reactions from fans. While many applauded the visuals, others, however, felt it was too colourful, and the video was saying too many things at the same time.

Kizz Daniel shuts down UK O2 Academy concert

Talented Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel made headlines after shutting down his London concert.

The singer and father of two was on his Afroclassic World Tour, which he commenced in Africa in January 2022 and is scheduled to at the end of December.

On Friday, May 13th, Kizz Daniel held a concert at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, where he left his fans thrilled with fine performances.

