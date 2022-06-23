Oga Sabinus’ Dance Steps, New Bestie, Multiple Flags, Other Take Away As Kizz Daniel Drops ‘Buga’ Video
Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel finally dropped the visual of his currently trending song Buga and has gained attention within and outside Nigeria
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Buga, which comes with a feature from Tekno and directed by ace director TG Tomori came with a carnival theme
Popular comedian and skit maker Sabinus was also featured in the music video and has left many gushing
The visual for Buga, Kizz Daniel's trending hit featuring Tekno, was finally released on Wednesday, June 22.
Since the release, Nigerians, as well as fans and followers of the Fly Boy Inc label owner, have taken to social media to air mixed reactions.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Legit.ng take a look at some of the talking points in the video and after the release.
WWE sends talented Nigerian brothers gifts worth thousands of naira from abroad, video of the items wow many
1. Oga Sabinus' dance steps
Nigerian comedian and skit maker Oga Sabinus, who is loved by many featured in the video, gave fans that investor vibes he is known for as he showed off some dance moves.
Sabinus appeared in the music video more than two times, leaving smiles on the face of many.
2. The carnival theme
Kizz Daniel's Buga video, directed by TG Tomori, brought back the memories of the good old days when the Port Harcourt and Calabar carnival were famous.
The costume used by the dancers brought happy feelings.
3. The use of multiple flags of different countries
One of the noticeable aspects of Buga's video was the use of multiple flags representing different countries across the world.
Kizz Daniel further fueled speculations after praying to God to allow him to perform Buga at this year's world cup in Qatar.
He is no.1 African artist in 2022: Fans gush over video as Kizz Daniel shut down UK '02 Academy' Concert
This left many of his fans speculating he may have been contacted by the organisers of the football tournament, while other others said he did so to gain attention ahead of the world cup.
4. The new bestie
After Kizz Daniel shared a snippet of his new video on his Instagram page, many Nigerian celebrities, including DMW label boss Davido took to the comment section to react as he wrote: "Mega hit."
Kizz Daniel reacting to Davido's comment, called the DMW record label owner his bestie.
The new friendship between Kizz Daniel and Davido went viral after the two hinted they have a collaboration on the way.
See the post below:
5. Mixed reactions about the video
The music video has stirred mixed reactions from fans. While many applauded the visuals, others, however, felt it was too colourful, and the video was saying too many things at the same time.
Like Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa, 5 other Nigerian celebrities that stirred relationship confusion online
Kizz Daniel shuts down UK O2 Academy concert
Talented Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel made headlines after shutting down his London concert.
The singer and father of two was on his Afroclassic World Tour, which he commenced in Africa in January 2022 and is scheduled to at the end of December.
On Friday, May 13th, Kizz Daniel held a concert at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, where he left his fans thrilled with fine performances.
Source: Legit.ng