Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel is aiming for another level as he plans to take Buga to the international scene

The singer, shortly after dropping the new song video, prayed to God to make him get the opportunity to perform Buga at this year's World Cup in Qatar

His fans and followers have taken to his comment section to pray it comes true as the singer's music video continues to trend

Nigerian singer and talented songwriter Kizz Daniel has set his focus for the remainder of this year, which is a big one.

Kizz Daniel, who dropped the music video for the hit song Buga on Wednesday, June 22, prayed to God to help him make his dream come true.

I want to perform Buga for the world cup with a mass choir: Kizz Daniel Credit: @kizzdaniel @thatwasmessi

As the new music video continues to gain ground, Kizz Daniel said he wants to perform Buga alongside a mass choir at this year's world cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to commence in November.

The singer wrote via his Twitter handle:

"God I want to perform BUGA for World Cup with a mass choir."

Reactions as Kizz Daniel dreams about performing Buga at World Cup

Many of the singer's fans and followers have since taken to his comment section to show support for him. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

fatboyirony:

"That Buga video is really positioning Buga to be a World Cup affiliated song. It’s World Cup year too so."

abeycr7:

"Amen ! Amen !! Amen !!! in Jesus name fire @KizzDaniel please support my business brother #BUGA."

zazu:

"Dem don contact am. This tweet na just vibe."

yemibros:

"Buga for world cup LMAO go compose better song for world cup jaare."

Kizz Daniel reacts as Buga becomes Owambe song

Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel trended on and off social media over his latest jam, dubbed Buga.

In a video the singer shared via his Instagram handle, the song was delivered in another dimension by a stage performer at a party. Many people were dancing their hearts out.

Kizz Daniel, who is happy with the attention his new song is receiving, captioned the video:

“..don’t even #BUGA."

