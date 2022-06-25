A video of the moment Kizz Daniel shunned a lady who presented him with flowers at the airport when he arrived in Zambia sparked mixed reactions

A lot of people pointed out that the singer could have just collected the bouquet instead of his bodyguard

Another video of the singer righting his wrong has been sighted online, and apparently he met the lady again and apologised

After hours of getting dragged on social media over his behaviour to a lady who presented him with flowers after landing in Zambia, Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has fixed up.

The singer in a previous story Legit.ng reported earlier merely acknowledged the lady while his bodyguard collected the bouquet from her.

In a new video online, Kizz waled into the room with the same lady and enthusiastically approached her to give her a hug.

The singer was seen telling whispering in her ears as the lady smiled and nooded enthusiastically.

The lady showed up with another bouquet of flowers which Kizz Daniel collected from her this time.

Reactions to the video

pink_ferari_:

"lol If na me I go use the flower wipe am."

folashaddee:

"He’s been stress flying is not easy you’ll shouldn’t take it personal "

sonofdixon

"But… he showed appreciation from what I see, he just did not take the flowers."

dinmak2:

"He was corrected and sharply did the needful."

telehshow:

"Ehn (second slide) shey he now want to kiss her join ni?"

zemiraposh:

". Good for her. What beautiful rubbish was that?"

wigsbymai_bee:

"Cut the guy some slack These celebrities are also human you know."

After dropping ‘Buga’ video, Kizz Daniel dreams big

Nigerian singer and talented songwriter Kizz Daniel has set his focus for the remainder of this year, which is a big one.

Kizz Daniel, who dropped the music video for the hit song Buga on Wednesday, June 22, said he wants to perform the song alongside a mass choir at this year's world cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to commence in November.

The new music video has continued to gain ground, and the singer prayed to God to help him make his dream come true.

