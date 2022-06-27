A video of a group of airline workers vibing beautifully to a mix of hit song Sugarcane by singer Camidoh has gone viral

In the lovely video, the well-dressed airline staff made the same dance moves as they danced in a choreography-like manner

Social media users however singled out the man in front as the most entertaining dancer of the m all

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a popular airline staff dancing to a DJ mix of Sugarcane by singer Camidoh.

The lovely dance showcase of the airline workers was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral.

They all danced in an organised manner. Photo Credit: TikTok/@virginatlantic

In the clip, the men among them could be seen in suit jackets and trousers while the ladies rocked white shirts on red skirts that matched their heeled shoes.

In what appeared to be a well-planned dance showcase, the staff all maintained a point but danced in similar moves.

The man in front was however crowned the star of the showcase by netizens.

As of the time of making this report, the clip has garnered over 3 million views as people hailed the company for creating a fun environment for their workers.

Watch the lovely video below:

Social media reactions

user7628455216316 said:

"He was made for stewardship, it shows in everything he does."

Gewexe said:

"Wait . The first dude. Why did I think he’s a 3d character at first."

Mrs B said:

"Love this so much. Watched it 3x in a row before coming to the comment section."

Uwani said:

"Guy in front has been preparing for this moment his whole life."

Ziahsnails said:

"The guy at the front was waiting for this moment."

