Nigerian music star YCee has sparked reactions with his statement about Rick Ross' show that took place on Thursday night in Lagos

YCee, in a series of tweets, said it was wrong for no single Nigerian rapper to have been among the artists to perform at the show

This comes as the likes of Davido, Tiwa Savage, among others, gave thrilling and energetic performances at the event

Nigerian music star YCee has shared his opinion about the artists that performed at Rick Ross’ show in Lagos on Thursday night, April 14.

YCee pointed out that no single Nigerian rapper was given a chance to be among the lineup at the show.

YCeee speaks on why Nigerian rappers are changing genre.

Source: Instagram

He stressed that the way rappers are being treated in the Nigerian music industry was why many rappers are switching genres.

However, the likes of Davido, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, DJ Obi, The Cavemen, among others, performed at the show.

YCee wrote:

“Bruh this ain’t even about me cos I haven’t put out rap music in a while but how do you have a Rick Ross show in Nigeria and not have ONE SINGLE NIGERIAN RAPPER ON THE LINE UP??? And tomorrow you wanna come on twitter and ask why rappers are switching genres But una rappers no go talk. You think say everything na bars and ability. Imma enjoy the show tho just pointing out how there are so many factors stacked against the average rapper in this current musical climate.”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react as YCee speaks on why rappers were changing genre

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

hayber001:

"This kind thing Dey pain person."

djdeemoney:

"You don’t need Rick Ross. Do your own thing and let grace lead the way."

man_like_santos:

"It’s enough to ask."

Popular American rapper Rick Ross storms Nigeria

Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, experienced the famous fun life of Lagos after he touched down in Nigeria to mark the Easter celebrations.

The music star appeared ready to have an enjoyable time and he made sure to capture his experiences in a series of posts on social media.

In several photos making the rounds online, Rozay was seen hanging out with numerous Nigerian celebrities and influencers at a meet and greet.

