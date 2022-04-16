Popular Nigerian indigenous rapper CDQ has made a bold claim about him being the most worthy rapper to attend Rick Ross' show

This comes as CDQ was the only Nigerian rapper that was invited to perform at Rick Ross’ concert in Lagos

He stressed that it was the work of God as stressing that he was invited despite not being an English rapper

Nigerian indigenous rapper CDQ, who is known for dropping many of his rap songs in the Yoruba language, has revealed in a recent statement that he was the only Nigerian rapper that was invited to perform at Rick Ross’ concert in Lagos.

CDQ said he was invited directly from America, and he was certain the organisers of the event must have checked his music catalogue before inviting him.

CDQ declares himself the most worthy rapper. Credit: @cdqolowo

Source: Instagram

The rapper said it was grace for him to have been invited despite not being an English rapper.

He wrote via his Twitter handle:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I’m sure most of us would get invitations to the event but would rather be asking for something else. And FYI I was invited to the event by Belaire directly from America and I’m sure they must have checked my catalog from 2013 till date cos I never asked for it.”

See the tweet below:

In another tweet, CDQ said:

“So just know when God’s grace wants to locate u e no dey look wether u be iBiLe rapper or english rappest… So they invited the only Rapper they feel it’s worth it and that’s CDQ .”

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react as CDQ reveals why he was the only rapper invited

See the reactions below:

Collinslim:

"Weyrey say catalogue, Nothing wey person no fit see for this app."

murphylucious05:

"Baba calm down joor…. No dey hype yourself if dem wan invite rappers dem go look your way… Na Una dey run unaselves down for the rap industry. Dey claim catalog woos."

YCee speaks on why no Nigerian rapper performed at Rick Ross' show

Nigerian music star YCee shared his opinion about the artists that performed at Rick Ross’ show in Lagos on Thursday night, April 14.

YCee pointed out that no single Nigerian rapper was given a chance to be among the lineup at the show.

He stressed that the way rappers are being treated in the Nigerian music industry was why many rappers are switching genres.

Source: Legit.ng