Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage recently shared some hot photos of herself via her social media timeline, which has left many talking

Tiwa also captioned the post with a statement about not joining fools in a conversation as one would be regarded as one as well

Popular celebrities within and outside Nigerian have been dropping beautiful messages in Tiwa’s comment section

Popular Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has dropped some mind-blowing photos of her as she slays for the gram.

Tiwa was seen rocking a mini skirt and an armless as she showed off her banging hot body.

Tiwa Savage slays in new photos. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos via her IG page, Tiwa Savage wrote:

"When you argue with a fool, it only proves there are two."

The outfit is the same as the one the mother of one rocked to Rick Ross' show in Lagos, where she performed alongside the likes of Davido, Rema, among other top celebrities in the country.

See the post below:

Popular Celebrities, Nigerians hail Tiwa Savage

Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to react to the post as they hailed her for her astonishing beauty.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jaywonjuwonlo:

"Looking like a bag full of money."

efewarriboy:

"This your caption has weight o."

moreyfaith:

"It’s the confidence, beauty , and attitude for my ."

jemimaosunde:

"Omo I will have to come back later with the rest of my comment ."

taymesan_:

"This look bad!"

pauloo2104:

"The baddest of allllll."

priajeans:

"Just pretty and pretty talented all at the same time...."

officialmamacita01:

"Mummy jam jam ."

seyishay:

"You liked it last night as usual and I LOVE you!!! ❤️."

chidimmah__:

"Ahn ahn! See my baby ❤️."

_joanne_sasa:

"N body badder than ❤️❤️."

pretti_lilian:

"I’m obsessed ."

Source: Legit.ng