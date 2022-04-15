Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, recently touched down in Lagos, Nigeria, for a show to the joy of fans

The foreign superstar appeared to be very excited about visiting the country and he carried fans along with his activities on social media

Rick Ross was hosted to a meet and greet and he hung out with numerous Nigerian stars like Toolz, Poco Lee, Beverly Osu, Josh 2 Funny and more

Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, is set to experience the famous fun life of Lagos after he touched down in Nigeria to mark the Easter celebrations.

The music star appeared ready to have an enjoyable time and he made sure to capture his experiences in series of posts on social media.

In several photos making the rounds online, Rozay was seen hanging out with numerous Nigerian celebrities and influencers at a meet and greet.

American Rapper Rick Ross parties hard in Lagos. Photos: @richforever, @poco_lee, @toolzo

These Nigerian stars showed up in their best as they welcomed the American superstar in their midst.

Some of the stars who were present at the occasion includes Toolz, Kogbagidi, Poco Lee, Beverly Osu, Diadem, Josh 2 Funny, Father DMW, Pretty Mike and more.

Josh 2 Funny entertains Rick Ross with Igbo songs

Popular skit maker, Josh 2 Funny also left guests at the event rolling with laughter after he told the American rapper how all of his songs have Igbo versions.

Josh then went ahead to sing his Igbo remix of the music star’s songs. Rick Ross was also a good sport and he responded to the comedian by playing along.

See the video below:

See more videos from the meet and greet below:

Internet users react

Numerous Nigerians took to the comment section of videos posted online from the event and they shared their thoughts. Read some reactions below:

Sunny_xtian112:

“So because he’s going to see Rick Ross, he wore this jacket in this our hot weather. .”

Marylandpeoplemeet_ng:

“This nigga already giving y’all show before the night deep love ❤️.”

Oluwaisinvolved1:

“So relaxed like someone who has traveled for a long time and just got back to motherland ❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Burna Boy replaced with Rick Ross as she backs out of Afronation

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently stepped down from performing at the much anticipated Afro Nation concert.

Taking to his social media page, the music star noted that he was sad not to be able to attend the show in Puerto Rico due to circumstances beyond his control.

On their official Instagram page, Afro Nation apologised to fans and explained that they had been informed by Burna Boy’s team that the singer would not be able to make it.

They however noted that they had secured a replacement in the person of top American rapper, Rick Ross, who stepped in at the last minute to deliver a show.

