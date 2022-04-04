Quite a number of Nigerian entertainers have made headlines for getting recognised by the Academy Awards better known as the Grammys

These Nigerian stars got nominated for either their works or other collaborations on foreign projects

In 2021, Burna Boy's Twice as Tall project won him a Grammy award, Wizkid got nominated twice in 2022 but lost

The 64th edition of the Grammy awards has come and gone and it dashed the hopes of many Nigerians who were rooting for their Starboy to be victorious in his two big nominations.

In light of Wizkid's loss, Legit.ng takes a look at the number of Nigerian artistes who have been nominated for the Grammys and either won or lost them.

Nigerians like Wizkid, Burna Boy and others have Grammy nominations. Credit: @wizkidayo @burnaboygram @kingsunnyade70 @femikuti

Source: Instagram

1. King Sunny Ade with 2 nominations

Veteran Juju singer, King Sunny Ade became the first-ever Nigerian to get a Grammy nomination in the year 1984 for his efforts in Syncro System, he was nominated in the Best Ethnic or Traditional Folk Recording category.

KSA further got one more nomination in 1999 in the Best World Music Album category for Odu but he never got to win in any of the two trials.

He is one of Nigeria's finest musicians who didn't have good luck at the Grammys. Well, nothing is impossible since he is still alive, he can still secure one.

2. Babatunde Olatunji with 2 nominations, 1 win

Like KSA, Babatunde Olatunji got two Grammy nominations but won one in collaborative work.

He is the first Nigerian to win a Grammy in the year 1991 for his efforts in Planet Drums in the Best World Music Album category.

Olatunji got his second and last nomination in 1998 in the same category for his Love Drum Talk album.

3. Sikiru Adepoju with 1 win

Sikiru Adepoju is the second Nigerian to win a Grammy award.

He won in the Best Contemporary World Music Album category in the year 2009 for his efforts in the Global Drum Project.

Sikiru has not had any other nomination since his win.

4. Femi Kuti with 6 nominations

Femi Kuti is the Nigerian musician with the highest number of Grammy nominations.

Femi has 6 nominations, his first recognition was in 2003 for his efforts in Fight to Win in the Best World Music Album category.

He has gone on to get other nominations in 2010, Best Contemporary World Music Album for Day by Day, 2012, 2014, and double nominations in 2022. Unfortunately, he hasn't won any yet.

5. Seun Kuti and Egypt 80s

Seun Kuti and Egypt 80s band got recognised by the Grammys in 2019 for their efforts in Black Times in the World Best Music Album category.

That was his first effort and only Grammy awards nomination.

Seun might still be recognised by the Academy because of his conscious music and he is still very active.

6. Burna Boy 4 nominations, 1 win

Like Wizkid, Angelique Kidjo beat Burna Boy to Grammy award in 2020 in the Best World Album category for his efforts in African Giant.

Burna returned to take the crown in the same category the following year with his Twice as Tall project.

The singer also featured on Angelique Kidjo and Justin Bieber's projects that got recognised in the 2022 edition of the awards.

7. Made Kuti

Made Kuti got his first Grammy nomination in the year 2022 for his efforts in Legacy + album.

The youngster worked with his dad, Femi Kuti, on the project but they didn't win the award this year.

They might come back for it in 2023.

8. Kah Lo

Nigeria's Kah-Lo got nominated in the Best Dance Recording for his efforts in Rinse & Repeat" by Riton in 2017 but he never got to win the award.

That was his only nomination.

9. Tems

Tems could have become a Grammy winner if Wizkid had won any of the categories he got nominated for in 2022.

Tems featured on Essence off Made in lagos album that got two nominations. They had fans anticipating a win but lost both categories.

10. Wizkid with 4 nominations and 1 win

Wizkid got his first Grammy nomination in 2015 in the Album of the Year category for View by Drake.

He later won in 2021 in the Best Music Video category for Brown Skin Girl by Beyonce.

The singer got nominated twice in the year 2022 but lost both chances of clinching his first individual Grammy awards.

Wizkid wins big with Beyonce at the MTV VMA

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid put the nation on the map once again by winning at the MTV VMA awards held in the United States.

US stars, Lil Nas XX's Montero Call Me By Your Name won the video of the year ahead of Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and others.

Justin Bieber won the Artiste of the year while Wizkid won in the Best Cinematography category.

