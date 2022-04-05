Nigerian music star, Wizkid has finally broken silence as he takes to social media to congratulate Angelique Kidjo and Black Coffee

This comes after Wizkid lost two Grammy nominations in the 64th edition of the prestigious Grammy Award

The Nigerian music icon, in his message, referred to Angelique and Black Coffee as the real king and queen

Nigerian international singer Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has finally congratulated Beninese veteran Angelique Kidjo and South African DJ Black Coffee who won awards at the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards, which took place over the weekend.

Recall that Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ was nominated in the category of Best Global music album, and his hit single Essense was nominated for Best Global Music Performance, which he lost.

Wizkid lost to Arooj Aftab in the Best Global Music Performance, while Angelique won the Best Global Music Album.

This sparked reactions, especially on the Nigerian social media space, as many fans of the singer tackled the academy as to why their favourite lost.

Wizkid has now accepted defeat as he congratulates Angelique Kidjo and Black Coffee.

He wrote:

“Love to my brother, a true King @realblackcoffee and Queen @angeliquekidio for the wins and for consistently shining light to the continent. “African music rising.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Dessy45_official:

"That is Legendary ❤️❤️❤️ See the end Caption "African Music Rising"... Machala FC for life."

Psymorn:

"Una later pressure this guy sha. If e really mean am, he suppose tweet am not put am for insta-story..."

vinnsparkling452:

"Try dey rest! When he won the Grammys last year he posted on his Instagram story too. Drink water and relax."

briantthepencil:

"Tell him to say it without crying "

Wizkid's sister calls out academy

Sayo Balogun, who is one of the siblings of Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, reacted to her brother's loss at the Grammy Awards that took place on Sunday, April 3.

Wizkid was nominated for two categories, the Best Global Music award and Best Global Music Performance. Unfortunately for the singer, who many of his fans had tipped to bag at least one, he didn't win any of the two categories he was nominated for.

Reacting to Wizkid's loss, his sister, in a post via her Instastory, wrote:

"@recordingacademy, really? Really though?"

