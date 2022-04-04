Beninese legend Angelique Kidjo did the African continent proud after she grabbed another Grammy Award at the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards at the MGM Arena, Las Vegas

Angelique won the Grammy award for the Best Global Music Album with her Mother Nature album beating the Nigerian international singer Ayo Balogun Wizkid who many had tipped to emerge the winner

The Beninese singer, in her speech after receiving her award, applauded young African singers that helped make her album a special one

One of the biggest awards in the music industry, the Grammy Award, went down on Sunday night at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas.

Like many music stars across the world, Nigerian music stars like Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti, among others, were nominated for an award at the 64th edition of the prestigious award.

However, Wizkid was the one many Nigerians were looking out to win at least one Grammy, having been nominated in Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories.

To the surprise of many, Wizkid's highly rated Made In Lagos album lost to Angelique Kidjo's Mother Nature in the Best Global Music album category, and his hit song Essence lost to Arooj Aftab's Mohabbat in the Best Global Music Performance.

The outcome has seen many Nigerians say they don't know any of Angelique's songs and don't understand why she won ahead of Wizkid.

The truth is Angelique is one of the top legends in Africa with decades of a music career, one of her songs which many Nigerians don't know she sang is "We Are One", one of the songs in the movie Lion King released in 1998.

In this article, we take a look at five songs Angelique Kidjo has worked on with Nigerian music stars:

1. Yemi Alade ft Angelique Kidjo - Shekere

Nigerian music star Yemi Alade and Angelique Kidjo first worked together in 2020 on Shekere, while Yemi delivered in Yoruba and Pidgin English, Angelique delivered in her native language.

The song was one of the tracks on Yemi's hit album Woman of Steel, produced by DJ Coublon.

2. Angelique Kidjo ft Yemi Alde - Dignity

After their first collaboration in 2020, Angelique, for the second time, teamed up with Yemi on her song dubbed Dignity, which is a track off her Grammy award-winning album Mother Nature.

The theme of Dignity was focused on having a better society and how everyone deserves respect irrespective of who they are.

3. Angelique Kidjo ft Burna Boy - Do Yourself

The Beninese veteran singer featured Nigerian Grammy winner Burna Boy in her song Do Yourself.

The song was released in 2021 and was a tracklist on her album Mother Nature and was produced by one of Nigeria's leading producers Rexxie.

4. Burna Boy ft Damian Marley, Angelique Kidjo - Different

Before winning his first Grammy award in 2021 for his album Twice As Tall, Nigerian talented Singer, Burna Boy released a song titled Different featuring Damian Marley and Angelique Kidjo.

The song was the 14th track off Burna Boy's 2019 album dubbed African Giant and was produced by GMK, Chopstix and TMXO.

5. Angelique Kidjo ft. Mr Eazi, Salif Keita - Africa One Of A kind

Angelique also linked up with Nigerian singer Mr Eazi and Malian veteran Salif Keita in her hit track titled “Africa One Of A Kind“.

The song was a track off her award-winning album Mother Nature which talks about the special attributes that make Africa stand out.

