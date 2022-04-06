Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s big loss at the 64th Grammy Awards has continued to cause a buzz online

Legit.ng recently organised an online poll for its readers to share their thoughts on why he didn’t win

Majority were of the opinion that Wizkid lost the two categories because he had stronger competitors

The 64th Grammy Awards show took place on April 3, and the hopes of many Nigerians were dashed after music star, Wizkid, failed to win an award.

The music star was nominated for two categories at the Grammys namely the Global Music Album with Made in Lagos and the Global Music Performance with Essence.

However, Wizkid lost out on both categories to Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo and Pakistani musician, Arooj Aftab.

Wizkid loses 2 Grammy awards. Photos: @wizkidayo, @angeliquekidjo, @aroojaftabmusic

Legit.ng readers have now participated in a poll where they aired their thoughts on the likely reason Wizkid didn’t win any award at the Grammys.

21% voted that Wizkid lost because he wasn’t good enough while 30% were of the opinion that the Nigerian singer was in the wrong category.

Finally, 37% being the majority voted that the Made in Lagos crooner lost because he had stronger competitors.

See how fans voted below:

Interesting.

Wizkid finally congratulates Angelique Kidjo on Grammy win

Nigerian international singer Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has finally congratulated Beninese veteran Angelique Kidjo and South African DJ Black Coffee who won awards at the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards, which took place over the weekend.

Recall that Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ was nominated in the category of Best Global music album, and his hit single Essence was nominated for Best Global Music Performance, which he lost.

This sparked reactions, especially on the Nigerian social media space, as many fans of the singer tackled the academy as to why their favourite lost.

Wizkid has now accepted defeat as he congratulated Angelique Kidjo and Black Coffee.

Wizkid's sister calls out academy

Sayo Balogun, one of the siblings of Wizkid, reacted to her brother's loss at the Grammy Awards that took place on Sunday, April 3.

Wizkid was nominated for two categories. Unfortunately for the singer, who many of his fans had tipped to bag at least one, he didn't win any of the two categories he was nominated for.

Reacting to Wizkid's loss, his sister, in a post via her Instastory, wrote:

"@recordingacademy, really? Really though?"

