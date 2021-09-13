Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid has put the nation on the map once again by winning at the just concluded MTV VMA awards held in the United States

US star, Lil Nas X's Montero Call Me By Your Name won video of the year ahead of Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and others

Wizkid's newly found buddy, Justin Bieber won the Artiste of the year beating Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and others

Grammy award-winning Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has emerged as one of the winners at the just concluded 2021 Video Music Awards held today, September 13, at the Barclays Center, New York, United States.

Wizkid win another award for Brown Skin Girl Credit: @wizkidayo @justinbieber

He won in the category of Best Cinematography alongside Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid for their effort in Brown Skin Girl.

The cinematographers on the project are Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant.

They beat Billie Eilish, therefore I am, cinematography by: Rob Witt. Foo Fighters, shame shame, cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez. Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper, holy, cinematography by: Elias Talbot. Lady Gaga, 911, Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth and Lorde, solar power, Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Wizkid's newly found buddy Justin Bieber won the artiste of the year beating Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Lil Nas X montero (call me by your name) beats Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion's WAP,

DJ Khaled ft. Drake popstar starring Justin Bieber, Doja Cat ft. SZA kiss me more, Ed Sheeran's bad habits, and The Weeknd save your tears to win video of the year.

Oliver Rodrigo's drivers license won the song of the year beating 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior's mood,

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic' leave the door open, BTS's dynamite, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion's WAP and Dua Lipa's Levitating.

Check out full list of winners here.

Wizkid and Justin Beiber perform Essence Together

Wizkid's single with Tems Essence became a global hit when they featured American superstar, Justin Bieber on its remix, a move Bieber referred to as privilege to be on the hit track a song that has soared high in international music charts.

Riding on the success of essence remix in Wizkid's made in Lagos deluxe album, the duo have performed the song together on the same stage for the first time.

Wizkid and Bieber performed to a mammoth crowd during Jay Z's Made In America concert in the United States. Fans went wild when Bieber performed his verse on Essence before Wizzy came to join him on stage.

